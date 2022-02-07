SPONSORED CONTENT

ACE Solar is a family owned, Veteran-led, local solar company in North Andover. Aside from bringing solar energy to New England families and businesses, the company hopes to educate communities on sustainable practices and adopting renewable energy. “Everyone’s journey to sustainability looks different, there is no correct way to make a positive difference, you just have to start somewhere.” says Colby, our Marketing Associate who majored in Sustainability at the University of New Hampshire.

Here’s a list of surprisingly simple things you can do around your home or business for a more green, sustainable year!

Reuse

You have probably heard of reusable grocery bags and reusable water bottles, but it doesn’t stop there. When it comes to laundry, there are reusable wool dryer balls instead of dryer sheets, and you can opt for zero waste detergent sheets instead of plastic detergent bottles as well. Many people are replacing their plastic zip bags with reusable silicone bags that last much longer than traditional options. And why fumble with plastic wrap that clings to itself more than the object you intended to wrap when you can opt for a reusable wrap made from beeswax?

Ever think of how many bottles of soap you go through in a lifetime? You can now not only get soap bars for washing your hands, but blocks of dish soap that far outlast the plastic bottles we see in most kitchens. The great thing about reusable products is that they can save you money overtime on top of reducing waste!

Food

There are many delicious ways to live sustainably, too. Meat, especially red meat, has a higher carbon footprint and is more water intensive than other options. But don’t worry, you don’t have to give up burgers to decrease your carbon footprint. Some families opt for Meatless Mondays or replace beef with chicken. You could also test out some new vegan or vegetarian recipes to incorporate into your habits, but you don’t need to give up meat cold turkey (pun intended!).

Another way to be sustainable is to opt for local food sources. Supporting local farms means the food was not shipped hundreds of miles to your door, which reduces CO2 emissions and supports your local economy. Eating seasonally is another great way to reduce these food miles and find new delicious recipes.

Energy

Electricity generation is one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. Thankfully there are a few ways we can reduce our impact.

The first step is understanding your energy usage. Make a habit of reviewing your electric bill to identify when you use the most (or the least) amount of energy, then you can begin to identify the biggest “energy hogs” in your home or business. Opting for energy efficient lights and appliances can drastically reduce electricity consumption.

There are many ways to be sustainable, you don’t have to go vegan to reduce your meat consumption, you don’t have to trade in your BMW for a bicycle either. Whether you focus on food, reusable products, or your energy, any step in the right direction is a good one that will benefit the planet and the people on it!

Depending on your heating source, you may be able to lower your electricity consumption by air-sealing the building to prevent cold air from getting in.



Another great way to reduce your carbon footprint is to adopt the use of renewable energy! The partners at ACE Solar Eric McLean, Bob, and Mark Kiley all agree, “Renewable energy is a really effective, empowering way to address climate change”. Going solar is a lot easier than people think, not to mention it saves people tens of thousands of dollars on average overtime. If you’re curious what a solar array could do for your home or business, we offer no-obligation analysis and proposals that can help you decide if solar energy is right for you.

