Retailers in downtown Newburyport will open their doors beginning on Monday, June 8. Many boutiques including Bobbles & Lace, Lively Kids, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, Nauti Pearl, and Valerie’s Gallery will reopen and are also offering curbside pickup and local delivery.

Eateries Oregano Pizzeria & Ristorante, Purple Onion Café, and Plum Island Coffee Roasters are currently open and providing takeout and curbside pickup options. Individual store and restaurant hours and openings will vary. Updates will be regularly posted at newburyportshops.com.

“We are pleased to welcome visitors back to their favorite retailers in Newburyport,” says Rebekah Macchia, marketing director for Newburyport Development. “Newburyport is a beautiful outdoor shopping and dining destination where visitors can stroll charming cobblestone streets or enjoy water views. Our boutiques, restaurants, and marinas are open, and all are implementing safety measures to ensure the health and wellbeing of visitors and employees,” she adds.

Newburyport shops include Lively Kids, francesca’s, Talbots, M.K. Benatti Jewelers, SOAK and many more. Dining selections feature Michael’s Harborside, The Poynt, Brick & Ash, Oregano Pizzeria and Ristorante, and Tuscan Sea Grill (opening soon), among others. All are part of Newburyport’s vibrant waterside setting, which offers some of New England’s best fishing, boating, dining, and shopping.

