The British Imports Shop in West Acton is Full of Unique Homewares and Gifts for Mom’s Day, Weddings, the Royal Coronation, and More.

SPONSORED CONTENT WITH THE BEE’S KNEES BRITISH IMPORTS

The Bee’s Knees British Imports in West Acton is one of the only shops in the country that sells popular British gift brands from across the pond—so put it on your radar for gift shopping this summer and beyond. Grab an authentic Burleigh blue and white teacup, a coronation-themed tea towel, or UK-made tableware, textiles, and teas, all under one roof.

Situated in a cozy, hundred-year-old building with tin ceilings on Mass Ave, The Bee’s Knees is chock full of homegoods imported from Britain. You can find classic collectibles like mugs and pottery from Emma Bridgewater and Dunoon, all handmade in the UK, or authentic British teas and treats like shortbread, Yorkshire tea, and Marmite. You’ll also find candles, soaps, glassware, teapots, bakeware, stationary, pillows, and countless other charming gifts.

The shop carries an expansive lineup of themed goods for the huge British celebration of the year—the coronation of King Charles III and Camilla on May 6. You can snag coronation memorabilia like commemorative tea towels, mugs with the official coronation logo, and other themed treats, tins, baubles.

The Bee’s Knees will host a coronation celebration on May 6, free and open to the public, where they’ll serve tea and homemade pastries like scones and fairy cakes and livestream the coronation coverage from London. They’ll have crowns for children to decorate and flags to give out, and Thwaite’s food truck will come down from Methuen to serve up authentic British pork pies from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., or until sold out.

British expats Lucinda Sears and Donna Biscotti first opened The Bee’s Knees as an online-only imports shop in 2011. “I’d brought some really nice gifts back from the UK while visiting family over there,” says Sears, “and we thought, ‘you can’t find things like this in the US.’”

After nine years of doing business online and a third expat, Trish Zarola, joining the team, they launched their first popup shop in Concord in 2020, then finally opened their home base in Acton in early 2021. Along with their brick and mortar, the online business is still going strong, shipping all over the country and even to Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

“You’re not going to find [our products] at the mall – they’re not readily available around the country, even,” says Sears. “They’re not cookie cutter, that’s for sure.”

“The coronation has really sort of taken over the year,” says Zarola. “People are going to buy coronation memorabilia through Christmas.” The holiday season, she notes, is the shop’s busiest time, but spring and summer will see a ton of gift opportunities, too — as soon as the coronation is over in early May, it’s time for Mother’s Day, wedding, bridal shower, and hostess gifts. And, as Zarola says, “the whole shop is for Mother’s Day.”

Among their lineup are unique mom-approved goods like jam jars, tea cozies, egg cups, soaps and lotions, and even leather handbags. One of the teas they carry is called “Mother’s Day,” so Sears and Zarola recommend putting together a teacup and saucer with some Mother’s Day tea for a simple gift to show mom your appreciation. Other thoughtful bridal shower or wedding gifts include dishware, glassware, and serving dishes.

Almost everything The Bee’s Knees sells is made in England, even the larger brands like Emma Bridgewater and Dunoon. “People really care about that,” says Zarola. “It matters,” she adds, “so we try to mainly stock with brands that are manufactured in England or handmade in England.”

It’s the intensely curated selection of goods that make The Bee’s Knees a destination all its own—Zarola and Sears say that while most of their business is from the Greater Boston area, visitors make the trip from all over, building it into their road trips from Pennsylvania to Maine. Even local folks will make a day of visiting the area with lunch in neighboring Concord and a visit to the town’s historical sites, or a trip to Idylwilde Farms right around the corner from The Bee’s Knees.

“There’s nowhere else you can go and buy an Emma Bridgewater piece, a Burleigh piece, and a bar of chocolate all under one roof,” says Zarola.

While the three friendly owners are happy to hop on the phone with customer questions, it’s worth it just to stop in, have a chat, and browse the product—and spend an afternoon in the UK without getting on a plane.

For more information, visit thebeeskneesbritishimports.com.