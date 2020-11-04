The holidays are right around the corner—have you started your shopping yet? Supporting local businesses is more import than ever now, so we’ve rounded up some of our favorite gifts from local small businesses on the North Shore. Not sure what to get her this year? Start here.

—

For the Oenophile

Chef Frank McClelland of Beverly’s FRANK curates and delivers a special wine selection each month for Frank Wine Club members. Your loved one will get a nice surprise each month with wines that may be hard to find, old favorites, or exciting new brands. Proprietor of Boston’s famed L’Espalier for 40 years, Chef McClelland has built strong relationships with wine producers across the globe. Subscriptions start at $85 for a 3-bottle monthly box, though you can upgrade your subscription to include 6 or 12 bottles per month.

Frank Wine Club Membership

FRANK, 112 Rantoul Street, Beverly

—

For the Busy Lady

Give the gift of relaxation to a hard-working woman in your life. In Neem Medical Spa’s serene, relaxing environment, she can pamper herself with a facial or achieve natural-looking results with one of Neem’s many medical spa procedures like laser treatments, injectables, and more. Neem has locations in Winchester, Lynnfield, and Somerville, and has a qualified team of certified nurses, aestheticians, and physicians.

Neem Medical Spa Gift Card

Neem Medical Spa, 40 Church Street, Winchester; 693 Market Street, Lynnfield; 5 Middlesex Ave. #306, Somerville

—

For the Christmas Lover

Local artist Betsy Frost sells her vintage ornament pendants from her storefront in downtown Ipswich. Inspired by the vintage reflector Christmas ornaments of the 1950s, these pendants and earrings come in solid sterling silver, vermeil, or silver plate, plus two different sizes and many stone color options to align with any style.

Betsy Frost Vintage Ornament Pendants

Betsy Frost Design Studio & Gallery, 4 Market Street, Ipswich

—

For the Fashionista

SoleAmour, selling women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, focuses on boutique-only brands so you’re bound to find something special. This faux-fur jacket will keep her warm and complement any outfit. Stop by SoleAmour’s Winchester location or their recently expanded Andover location for more holiday gift ideas.

Generation Love Jodi Faux Fur

SoleAmour, 10 Main Street, Andover; 17 Thompson Street, Winchester

—

For that Special Someone

Katharina Jewelry Designs features vintage inspired rings that make beautiful and meaningful gifts. These simple, high quality rings dazzle on their own, but pair perfectly with others for a lovely stacked effect. With sustainability and integrity at their core, Katharina uses recycled gold and pre-loved gemstones for a gift you can feel good about giving.

Katharina’s Signature Stacking Rings

Katharina Jewelry Designs, 2 Steamboat Lane, Hingham

—

For the Glamorous Lady

Dr. Anna Petropoulos of Danvers’s Center for Classic Beauty was earlier this year named to the list of top 10 plastic surgeons in Massachusetts by the American Institute of Plastic Surgeons. The Center for Classic Beauty is offering an extra $50 and a free consultation (valued at $150) with the purchase of a $350 gift card.

The New England Facial & Cosmetic Surgery Center, 80 Lindall Street, Suite 1 & 2, Danvers, 978-739-9500, classicface.com

—

For the Eco-Conscious

Give her a whole experience this holiday season with a private shopping appointment at Andover’s Wine Sense. Here, you can find a range of sustainably made and organic wines from around the world (and at reasonable price points). Wine Sense has a wine club too, offering 4 bottles a month for $53.

Wine Sense, 166 North Main Street, Andover, 978-749-9464, wine-sense.net

—

For the Homemaker

Whether they’re settling into a new home or just love interior décor, you’ll find something for every type of home at Rose & Dove in Andover. Noted by many as their “go-to” gift shop, Rose & Dove has the perfect selection of curated gifts for every occasion. For a pop of something unique, try this embroidered pillow. Or, check out their candles or kitchenware.

Evening Run Pillow

Rose & Dove, 565 Chickering Road, North Andover, 978-689-4141

—

For the Stylish Lady

Discover Gladstone, an intimate and inspiring gallery which curates a mix of designer, vintage, and antique fine jewelry. The shop is a great source for unusual gifts, including their signature caged gemstone pendant—a favorite among followers and the perfect piece of jewelry to pair with any outfit.

Rock Crystal Orb in Yellow Gold

Gladstone, 36 1⁄2 Union Street, Manchester-by-the-Sea

—

For the Bookworm

Independent bookstores like Salem’s Wicked Good Books need all the help they can get right now—if you’re planning on purchasing any books this season, shop small. For a book that’s sure to be a crowd-pleaser, try Legends and Lore of the North Shore. Or check out the rest of the book offerings, like How to Be an Antiracistand the Complete Tales and Poems of Edgar Allen Poe, or their cute mugs.

Legends and Lore of the North Shore

Wicked Good Books, 215 Essex Street, Salem, 978-594-1938