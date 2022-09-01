Hair removal can be a real sticky situation when it comes to waxing. Learn more about the benefits of laser hair removal, and why you should switch!

SPONSORED CONTENT WITH MILAN LASER

Wax on, wax off … no matter how many waxing appointments you make throughout your life, you can always count on the hair to return. The stubble usually starts creeping back after a few days, and before you know it, you’re back in the salon throwing away money on temporary results.

But here’s a hair removal solution that’s not a total rip-off (literally): laser hair removal. It’s targeted light that’s absorbed by the melanin in the hair follicle which is then overheated and destroyed. To compare costs, results, pain, and other aspects of hair removal, we spoke with Boston’s laser hair removal experts at Milan Laser Hair Removal, the country’s largest laser hair removal provider. Read on to make an informed decision about going hair-free for good!

Treatments

We’ve all seen the cringy scenes in movies with waxing, and take it from us—the pain is very real. Hot wax sticks to the unwanted hair (often in sensitive areas), and the hair is ripped away from the skin. While this method does get rid of the hair, the results are fleeting. The hair is removed but the follicle is still active. Waxing can also cause ingrown hairs, redness, burns, and skin irritation.

Laser hair removal, on the other hand, is done quickly, usually over lunch breaks with no downtime after. The sensation of the laser pulse feels like a rubber band snapping against the skin but only for a second. Many lasers, such as the Candela GentleMaxPro used at Milan Laser, have built-in comfort features to minimize potential discomfort. If you want to ensure the most comfortable laser hair removal treatments possible, go to a provider with highly-trained medical professionals operating the lasers, as Milan Laser does.

Results

Most people make waxing appointments every month or sooner, depending on the area and growth. The hair growth never slows down, and more hairs can grow back than before. You’ll enjoy smooth, hair-free skin but only for a short while.

With laser hair removal, many clients see noticeable results after their first treatment. Because hairs are constantly in different growth cycles, it takes multiple treatments to see the desired results. The average Milan Laser client is 95%+ hair-free in their treated areas within seven to 10 treatments. That being said, new hair follicles can become active for a variety of reasons including age, hormones, and genetics, causing new hair to grow. Some places like Milan Laser will guarantee your results for life, so there’s no worrying about touch-up fees down the road.

Cost

Do you value time and money? The answer is yes and yes for just about everyone! If you choose waxing as your hair removal method, you’re throwing away both. Here’s the truth: A lifetime of waxing is more expensive than laser hair removal. For waxing appointments at salons, you’re looking at $24,000 in a lifetime. But what did that money do?

Your money is better spent on laser hair removal because the results of each treatment are permanent. And because you’ll be hair-free after multiple treatments, you’ll no longer need to pay for salon appointments or carve out time for them. Plus, to make beauty and confidence affordable for all, some places offer payment plans. For instance, Milan Laser offers great specials and approves everyone for at least one of their affordable laser hair removal payment plans if that fits into their budget better than a one-time payment.

Accessibility

It seems like just about everywhere offers waxing, and they all vary in terms of skill and efficacy. But one thing is certain with places like Milan Laser: The treatments are consistent. Milan Laser has six locations in the Boston area, and they all offer the same safety protocols and lifetime guarantee.

Both waxing and laser hair removal can be done on all skin tones but waxing is tough to do on those hard-to-reach areas and stubborn hairs. Laser hair removal is safe and effective for all skin tones, as long as the correct technology is used. For instance, Milan Laser uses the Candela GentleMax Pro, which contains two separate laser technologies: Nd: Yag and Alexandrite. The Alexandrite is used for lighter skin tones, while the Nd: Yag is used for deeper skin tones.

Are you ready to nix the wax for good? Give the experts at Milan Laser a call at 833-NO-RAZOR or visit a local laser hair removal expert during a FREE consultation at any of Milan Laser’s Boston locations. They are conveniently located in Brighton, Burlington, Dedham, Peabody, Revere, and West End.

Learn more about laser hair removal in Boston.