The Wynn Collection and Wynn Men’s at Encore Boston Harbor will host two upcoming trunk shows on February 29 and March 6, featuring Bally and Grayse, respectively. Guests can enjoy samples, gifts, and cocktails as they shop.

On Saturday, February 29, Bally sales representative Jamie Malae will be on site with samples from the latest collection, available for special order. At the Wynn Collection, guests can sample Ketel One Botanical, and at Wynn Men’s shoppers can participate in a Westland Single Malt Whiskey tasting. Passed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments will be served at both stores, and guests will receive a special gift with each purchase.

On Friday, March 6, at the Grayse trunk show, designer Kelly Gray will make a special appearance at the Wynn Collection to showcase her latest collection. Samples will be available for special order. The evening will also feature a Don Julio tasting, informal modeling, passed hors d’oeuvres and refreshments, and a special gift with every purchase.

The Wynn Collection is a five-star destination for a first rate selection of women’s designer clothing, accessories, and fashion jewelry. The collection is curated to offer the latest from such globally recognized designers as Zimmermann, Victoria Beckham, Jason Wu, Yigal Azourel, Valentino Red, and Alice and Olivia. Accessories from Manolo Blahnik, Jimmy Choo, Bally, Judith Leiber and others complete your ensemble. From classic to contemporary, formal to casual, the Wynn Collection caters to every visitor for every occasion.

—

Bally Trunk Show

Saturday, February 29; 4 – 7 p.m.

Grayse Trunk Show

Friday, March 6; 4 – 7 p.m.