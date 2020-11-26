The Cabot in downtown Beverly will be hosting a free virtual celebration for its 100th anniversary on December 3 at 7:00 p.m.

“Lights. Camera. Cabot. Here’s To The Next 100” is the venue’s reimagined centennial celebration and will be a livestreamed event, featuring a mix of regionally and nationally-known A-list musicians, some performing on The Cabot stage. The event will be entirely free to the community and RSVP is now available at ​thecabot.org/cabot100celebration​.

Musical performers include James Taylor, Martin Sexton, Grace Potter, Rodriguez, John Hiatt, Raul Malo, Chris Thile, and more.

“While we are deeply saddened that we cannot come together in person to celebrate our 100th anniversary, we are excited to be able to test our new technologies that can still bring us together as we adapt to this new environment for live entertainment,” said J. Casey Soward, executive director of The Cabot.

“The Cabot began during the flu pandemic of 1918 and we’re emerging into our next century in the midst of another pandemic. I think it is a true testament to the love and support we’ve received from the community that we’ve stood strong since our reopening in 2014; and that we’re still here, and we’re not going anywhere.”

Originally used for vaudeville shows and silent movies, The Cabot was later owned by the movie chain E.M. Loews. In 1976, The Cabot was purchased by Le Grand David and his own Spectacular Magic Company, and for the next 36 years was home to this world-famous magic show. The Cabot is now being transformed into a 21st century venue for audiences of all ages, with nationally recognized live performers, current and classic movies, and community events.

The Cabot is also hosting an online silent auction in conjunction with its 100th anniversary celebration. Bidding is now open and will close at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3. The auction can be accessed at cabot.cbo.io.

Items up for auction include a private tour for a group of ten people with lunch at the Museum of Fine Arts with Rose-Marie and Eijk van Otterloo of their Dutch art collection, an aerial tour of the North Shore, a Super Bowl party at The Cabot, and an original painting by Beverly artist Andrew Houle, among other items.

The Cabot 100 celebration will kick off by unveiling the main lobby that has been renovated back to its original grandeur over the past few months. The lobby will be named after The Cabot’s Chairman Emeritus, Steve Dodge, who passed away in January 2019.

In addition, the program will pay homage to the five founders who brought The Cabot back to life in 2014 after it​ had been for sale for over a year​: Henry Bertolon, Bill Howard, Rich Marino, Thad Siemasko, and Paul Van Ness. Attendees will have the option to purchase a specialty cocktail kit here to be delivered to their home to raise a glass in celebration. Each cocktail kit has been named after one of the founders and includes both ingredients and glassware. A mocktail offering will also be available.

“Everyone is invited to join in on this celebration on this very special milestone, perfectly timed with the completion of our historic lobby, which has not been seen by the public in over 50 years. The Cabot is truly a piece of shared history with our North Shore community, and it wouldn’t be possible without them,” Soward said. “The show will go on!”

Find more information at ​thecabot.org/cabot100celebration​.