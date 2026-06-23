On Beverly’s famed Gold Coast, Rock Edge, the legendary Georgian Revival estate listed for sale last week. Earlier this year it made news when on March 28 two masked, gloved intruders broke into the mansion just after 2 a.m. and held occupants at gunpoint.

The estate is perched atop a rocky bluff with 400± feet of private beachfront and breathtaking ocean views. Originally built in 1904, this residence has been restored and reimagined, seamlessly blending Gilded Age grandeur with exceptional modern luxury while preserving the estate’s remarkable architectural pedigree.

The 3.16 acre estate contains a 27,313 sq. ft. mansion with 34 rooms (including a private guest wing), a separate carriage house, private beach access, restored cabanas, a pool, and 7 garage places. The mansion is highlighted by 13 bedrooms, soaring 16-foot ceilings, oceanfront formal living and dining rooms, a stunning oceanfront veranda, and a 1,500± SQFT gourmet marble kitchen.

Rock Edge is the former home to one of the greatest female athletes of the early 20th century, Eleonora R. Sears. Inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1968, Sears was a champion squash and tennis player and a well-connected socialite who would often host guests such as Judy Garland, Harold S. Vanderbilt and Cole Porter on the home’s grand terrace.

After being owned by the Benevento construction family for half a century, the property last sold in March 2023 for $18.275 million to Thomas J. Swan III, CEO of the Swan Group breaking records to become the most expensive residential sale in Beverly’s history.