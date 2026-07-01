Big Chicken, the award-winning fast casual chicken brand founded by NBA Hall of Famer and entrepreneur, Shaquille O’Neal, opened its newest Massachusetts location on June 29, at 55 Dodge Street in Beverly.

The location is owned and operated by franchisee group and partners, Barry Lattuca, James O’Hanlon, Michael Scibelli and Martin LaChance of JBMM Hospitality. No strangers to introducing Big Chicken to Massachusetts guests, the group also operates the Brand’s first-ever Dunk Truck and recently opened a Big Chicken location at Wrentham Premium Outlets.

“Massachusetts has shown up for Big Chicken in a BIG way,” said Lattuca. “We’ve watched fans line up at the Dunk Truck, embraced the excitement around our Wrentham opening just outside Boston and seen firsthand how much guests connect with the Brand. Now, we’re excited to bring Big Chicken to Beverly, just minutes from Salem and at the heart of the North Shore. This community has an incredible energy, and we’re ready to serve up the BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun that make Big Chicken special.”

Big Chicken features fan-favorite chicken sandwiches like The Shaq Attack and The Ultimate – stacked high with mac and cheese and crispy onion rings – alongside crispy tenders and the Brand’s Dunks. Guests can also dig into signature sides, hand-spun milkshakes and first-of-its-kind Shaq Snacks, featuring crispy tenders stacked on garlic toast with bold toppings.

Just in time for the opening, Big Chicken is leveling up every sandwich, tender and side with its “Big Dip Energy” – a lineup of limited-time dips dropping each month, crafted for dunking, dipping and drizzling. Guests can get a taste of Korean BBQ until the end of June.

“One of the things that makes Big Chicken unique is the caliber of operators behind the counter,” said Gregg Majewski, Founder and CEO of Craveworthy Brands. “Barry, James, Michael and Martin continue to prove what’s possible when passionate local ownership meets a brand built around BIG love and exceptional hospitality. They’ve done an incredible job introducing Big Chicken to guests across Massachusetts, and we’re excited to continue growing alongside them in Beverly.”

Big Chicken has more than 40 locations open and dozens more in development across North America and beyond. The Brand continues to introduce its signature “BIG Flavor, BIG Food and BIG Fun” to guests through arenas, airports, cruise ships and traditional storefronts, all while serving its mashup of comfort food and craveworthy flavors.

bigchicken.com