If you’re in search of the best places to eat, shop, experience, and explore on the North Shore of Boston, the August 2021 issue of Northshore magazine—featuring the lifestyle publication’s 16th annual Best of the North Shore (BONS) Awards—delivers.

The BONS Awards celebrate the magazine’s editors’ and readers’ choices for the North Shore’s best dining, nightlife, entertainment venues, shopping, spas, and services. Each year, local businesses are nominated and voted on by the BONS committee, editors, and readers of Northshore. More than 150,000 votes were tabulated to determine this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards and over 170 organizations are recognized as BONS 2021 winners across 140+ subcategories.

“This year we had to modify the awards to account for COVID-19 restrictions, and we also added some new categories—honoring virtual classes as well as restaurant take out and to-go cocktails. Things that really came in handy earlier this year,” says Nancy E. Berry, editor of Northshore.

The BONS issue is the publication’s most-anticipated issue of the year—it’s become a true insiders’ guide to all things excellent about the North Shore of Boston.

View all the 2021 BONS winners. Purchase copies of the August 2021 BONS issue.