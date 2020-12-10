Want to help this holiday season, but don’t know where to start? A new resource connects organizations seeking donations with supporters, listing the organization’s mission, available hours for accepting donations, wish lists, and contact details.

Some groups are asking for gifts cards, others have set up shopping lists through online retailers for specific items, and there are even some GoFundMe pages for capital campaigns. Holiday gift drives have specific end dates, but ongoing support is also needed for mutual aid and other community resources in Malden.

The calendar was created by Karen Yates, a family partner with Eliot Community Human Services in Malden, after she made a similar document listing Malden Food Resources for a parent whose work schedule changed weekly.

“I thought a calendar format was more user-friendly than reading through a list—the parent could quickly check what food pantry was open when they had time to go,” Yates says.

After sharing that calendar on the Facebook page for Malden Neighbors Helping Neighbors, a group of residents dedicated to assisting neighbors during the pandemic crisis and beyond, it occurred to her that a calendar for people wanting to make donations would be equally useful.

“Many organizations update their wish-lists weekly on Facebook, but it was hard to remember the operating hours and current desired items while I was out shopping at Target,” she says. “With the calendar, I don’t have to search through posts to find the information I want.”

To connect with an organization in need, visit the Where Can I Donate? Malden calendar here.

For more information, visit the Malden Neighbors Helping Neighbors website at maldenneighbors.org.