The 203rd Topsfield Fair, running October 1 through 11, 2021, is excited to announce that two Boxford residents, who recently appeared on nationally televised singing competitions, will perform at the Fair.

Colin Jamieson

Andrew Marshall, who competed on NBC’s The Voice this spring will perform at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 10. Colin Jamieson, who is fresh off his appearances on ABC’s American Idol, will perform at noon and 5 p.m. on Monday, October 11.

The concerts are free with paid fair admission and will take place on the Grandstand stage.

Regular ticket prices for the 2021 Topsfield Fair are $15 on October 1 and October 4 through 7 and $20 each on October 8, weekends, and Columbus Day (October 11). Discount admission tickets, which offer savings up to $8 per ticket, are available at topsfieldfair.org through September 27.

General Admission discount tickets can be purchased for only $12, which are good any day during the fair’s 11-day run. A three-day pass, good any three days, is available for $30. Children under eight with an adult are free. Discounted food vouchers and ride tickets are also available when purchased in advance at topsfieldfair.org.