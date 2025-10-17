For 35 years, BodiScience Wellness Center & Spa has been a trusted destination for those seeking more than a treatment—those seeking renewal of body, mind, and spirit. This year, BodiScience celebrates its milestone anniversary with a new chapter: moving into a more intimate space at the Cummings Center in Beverly, designed to honor the essence of its beginnings.

Rooted in Wisdom, Growing With Intention

The inspiration behind BodiScience’s logo comes from the sacred Bodhi tree—whose deep roots gather wisdom across centuries, whose fruit offers nourishment and peace, and whose shade provides refuge for all who seek rest. The Bodhi tree is also where Buddha achieved enlightenment, symbolizing insight and awakening. In BodiScience’s logo, rays of light shine through the tree, representing the life, warmth, and clarity that guests discover within themselves.

The Science Behind Wellness

BodiScience distinguishes itself through a rare integration of advanced science and ancient holistic traditions, refined over 35 years of practice. Founder and President Dawn Tardif is an Ayurvedic Doctor, Primordial Sound Meditation Instructor, and specialist in neuroscience and reflexology with more than three decades of experience in integrative wellness. Dawn has also served on the Board of Directors of the International Spa Association (ISPA), where she helped shape the direction of the global spa and wellness industry. Her leadership ensures that BodiScience remains aligned with international best practices while offering a personalized, local sanctuary for stress relief and renewal.

Every treatment is delivered by licensed estheticians and skilled BodiScience Therapists trained in neuroscience-based therapies to reduce stress and restore emotional balance, Ayurveda, Traditional Chinese Medicine, and Tibetan practices to support energy flow and resilience, lymphatic and vibrational sciences to stimulate renewal at the cellular level, and advanced skin treatments such as Chromalift™ non-surgical facelifts and lymphatic sculpting facials.

Over 35 years, its treatments have become hallmarks of excellence, with repeated recognition as a 20-year Hall of Fame BONS award winner for Best Facial and Skincare by Northshore Magazine.

A Return to Personal Care

The new space reflects BodiScience’s commitment to intimacy, connection, and individualized attention. Smaller in scale yet expansive in meaning, it offers guests the opportunity to make wellness a monthly ritual, a touchstone for living with vitality in today’s demanding world.

“Our move to this intimate space is truly a return to our roots,” says Tardif, “like the Bodhi tree, our work is grounded in wisdom that grows deeper over time. We are here for every guest—women, men, and young adults—who seeks to feel less stressed, more vibrant, and more aligned with their true self.”

100 Cummings Center, Suite 215-C, Beverly, (978) 927-9909, bodiscience.com