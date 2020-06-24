Boston Harbor Hotel has announced that it will salute the hardworking healthcare workers and those who have been on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis with a 50% off discount on rooms starting June 29 through December 30.

In order to show appreciation for those who have helped with the fight against COVID-19, the hotel will provide the discount on overnight stays every Thursday through Sunday. The package will also include complimentary parking, a thank you welcome amenity, and access to everything that Boston’s only AAA-Five Diamond and Forbes Five Star waterfront hotel has to offer.

Located on the historic Rowes Wharf Harbor, the BHH provides five-star accommodations with sweeping views of Boston’s cityscape or breathtaking waterfront, a contemporary spa and fitness center, and world-class dining.

Guests must present valid ID at check-in and the offer is extended to all healthcare workers and EMTs. For reservations, call 617-439-7000 or visit bhh.com/offers/salute-to-the-heroes. The promotion will be applied to the best available rate.