Whether you are gluten-free yourself or know someone who is, the option of a gluten-free menu is likely something that has come up when considering a dining experience with family or friends. At Burtons Grill & Bar – which has locations in Burlington, Lynnfield, and North Andover – the restaurant and brand as a whole are committed to accommodating gluten-free diets (and a host of other allergies) all while sacrificing nothing when it comes to taste, flavor, or presentation.

In 2022, AllergyEats, which reviews restaurants’ allergy-friendliness across the U.S., named Burtons Grill & Bar the #1 Most Allergy-Friendly Restaurant, marking the fourth time Burtons has received this distinction. Burtons vice president Denise Herrera is passionate not only about the brand’s gluten-free mission, but also about ensuring diners do not feel they are eating something “less than.” Regardless of the ingredients used, items on the menu are as delicious as they are accommodating to allergies.

All team members at Burtons receive allergy training and the brand’s from-scratch menu and allergy protocols allow them to confidently both create and serve allergy-free meals to guests. All of their locations are 100% peanut-free and they routinely serve guests with allergies to gluten, dairy, egg, tree nuts, peanuts, shellfish, fin fish, soy, and sesame.

Some of the ways Burtons ensures food safety include color-coded menus so servers can recognize gluten-free guests, allergy orders that are written on special cards, and sanitized equipment for allergy orders. Additionally, allergy orders are served on square plates, letting the diner know that their order has passed a meticulous series of checks before leaving the kitchen.

In what seems like a natural partnership, Burtons recently donated $40,000 to the celiac program at Boston Children’s Hospital and is a sponsor of the hospital’s celiac program.

