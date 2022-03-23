PRESS RELEASE

Cherry Tree Legal PLLC announced that it has launched its firm with a team of 10 attorneys specializing in Estate Planning, Probate, Corporate and Small Business, White Collar Criminal Defense, and Land Use and Zoning law. Cherry Tree Legal also announces today that it has partnered with The Law Offices of Peter Gizzi, P.C. & Cherry Tree Title LLC of 7 Kimball Lane, Building D, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts.

With offices in Lynn and Lynnfield, Cherry Tree Legal, PLLC was founded by Brendan Ward, Esq., Peter Gizzi, Esq. and Dan Cahill, Esq. to provide comprehensive legal services and strategic guidance to clients and referral partners. Now, together with Cherry Tree Title, the team negotiates and counsels clients through the entire homebuying experience. Cherry Tree Legal has particularly strong areas of expertise in their growing Estate Planning, Probate and Corporate departments, led by attorneys Brendan Ward and Dan Cahill, respectively. Attorneys Ward, Cahill, and Gizzi will be joined by attorneys Nancy Theodore, Jacob Simon, Nathaniel Spinney, Douglas Sheehan, Alan Chow, Jerry Parisella and Daniel Hunt along with four paralegals.

The Lynnfield office is led by the founder of Cherry Tree Title, Peter Gizzi, and operations are led by Kathryn Messina, lead paralegal/operations manager.

Cherry Tree Title staff

“A strategic partnership with Peter Gizzi and Cherry Tree Title gives us the support, guidance, and shared vision to achieve our goal developing a powerhouse regional Title Company and parallel law firm focusing on individuals and small business owners,” said Brendan Ward, managing partner, Cherry Tree Legal.

“I am very excited to be part of this new venture where customer service and accessibility are core values and the foundation that our business is built upon,” added Dan Cahill, co-founder and partner at Cherry Tree Legal.

Cherry Tree Title does real estate closing, settlement services, title exams and insurance, and paralegal services across New England in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. As a result of the partnership, both firms gain additional business contacts and clients locally on the North Shore to complement their strong foothold in the Lynn, Lynnfield, Greater Boston, the South Shore and Metrowest regions. The merger also creates an opportunity for each firm to offer additional services that hadn’t before been offered, but where there was a clear interest.

“This merger allows Cherry Tree Title to offer our expanding client base a group of seasoned and polished conveyancers. Additionally, Cherry Tree Title will now offer the existing client base services for commercial transactions as well as residential. I think being able to provide additional and important legal services, such as estate planning, to our clients will be a real asset as well,” said Peter Gizzi, Esq.

About Cherry Tree Legal, PLLC

Cherry Tree Legal, PLLC is a boutique law firm focused on providing high quality and client-centric legal services in Massachusetts. The firm focusses its practice in Estate Planning, Probate, Corporate, Land Use and Zoning along with White Collar Criminal representation. With offices in Lynn and Lynnfield our ten attorneys are accessible and ready to assist to clients.

For more information, please visit cherrytreelegal.com. Follow on social media at Cherry Tree Legal on Facebook or Instagram