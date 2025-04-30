Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse celebrates four decades of dining and hospitality in Boston with a 40th-anniversary celebration. The milestone will be marked with an exclusive event on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, at 6:00 PM at Davio’s Seaport location.

Founded in 1985 by Chef/Owner Steve DiFillippo, Davio’s began as a single restaurant in Boston’s Back Bay and now has locations across the country. DiFillippo’s hands-on approach and commitment to quality have been instrumental in maintaining the restaurant’s reputation. He continues to be actively involved in daily operations, ensuring that each guest experiences the exceptional service and cuisine that Davio’s is known for.

The anniversary event will feature Davio’s signature dishes, including homemade pastas, Brandt Beef steaks, fresh seafood, and an impressive raw bar. Guests will also enjoy handcrafted cocktails, wine, and Prosecco. Live music will be provided by French Lick, featuring Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, on drums and guitar.

In the spirit of giving back to the community that has supported Davio’s over the years, 100% of the event’s proceeds will benefit The Ron Burton Training Village, a foundation dedicated to empowering young people through education, mentorship, and leadership training.

