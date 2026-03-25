Opening a bakery storefront was the next logical step for Lilly Tapper, a Marblehead native who began baking as a high school side hustle, making cakes and desserts for family and friends. After graduating from Johnson & Wales University with a double major in baking and pastry arts and food and beverage entrepreneurship, along with a master’s degree in business and marketing, Tapper obtained a permit to operate a residential kitchen out of her parents’ Marblehead home. Last year, she decided it was time to take the next step.

After exploring locations throughout the North Shore, Tapper found the ideal space in downtown Swampscott. Choosing a name, however, proved more challenging. “I spent a whole summer trying to figure out a name for the business,” she recalls. “One night at dinner, my brother asked me what temperature I baked at. I told him three hundred fifty. He said, ‘There you go.’” Tapper opened her Three Hundred Fifty storefront last November.

Creating Connections

“Creating a place where people can come in, sit down, and enjoy a coffee and a pastry was something I was really excited about,” says Tapper. “Since opening the storefront, we’ve built strong connections with the community. We take the time to learn customers’ names and orders, and that kind of relationship wouldn’t have been possible if I had remained home-based.”

The bright, open space is anchored by a well-stocked display case designed to draw customers in. A collaboration with Swampscott florist The Salty Dogwood adds warmth and color through fresh flowers arranged in bud vases on café tables.

Three Hundred Fifty offers a full menu that includes muffins, scones, stuffed cookies, cake slices, and quick breads. A recent standout is a smoked chocolate ganache– and whiskey caramel–stuffed cookie. The bakery also features a rotating selection of specialty drinks inspired by the seasons and holidays.

“Customers are especially drawn to our cookies and scones,” says Tapper. “They’ll grab a scone to enjoy with their morning coffee and take a box of cookies to share later in the day. When we offer mini cakes, they sell out quickly.” Staff favorites are a frequent topic of conversation. “My favorite item changes as we develop new flavors,” Tapper says. “Right now, I’m obsessed with the scones. I usually have the hot honey cheddar scone for breakfast. Customers love debating whether that one or the caramelized onion and cheddar scone is better.”

Director of operations Pam Wanstall has her own preferences. “My favorite cookie is the chocolate chip, but I love red velvet and anything she bakes with raspberries,” she says. Wanstall was first introduced to Tapper’s work as a customer, purchasing baked goods from Tapper’s home and at the Swampscott Farmers Market, and ordering family cakes for special occasions.

Allergy Awareness

Tapper has offered gluten-intolerant products for several years. While the kitchen is not certified gluten-free and cross-contamination is possible, these items remain popular. The bakery does not use nuts or offer nut containing products, and Tapper is working to expand vegan and dairy-free options. Custom orders are an important part of the business, with Tapper collaborating closely with clients on birthday and celebration cakes, cupcakes, wedding cakes, corporate gifts, handcrafted sugar cookies, and elaborate dessert tables for events.

Lilly opened her bakery close to home in Swampscott. Three Hundred Fifty offers an assortment of cookies, scones, muffins and cake slices.

Special event nights further strengthen the bakery’s connection to the community. “We’re going to continue hosting late-night events like Cake Slice Night,” says Tapper. “They typically start around 8 p.m. and feature one product in multiple flavors. It’s a fun option for date nights, girls’ nights, or anyone looking for dessert after dinner.”

Looking ahead, Tapper plans to expand both hours and menu offerings as warmer weather approaches. Easter and Passover menus will be available for preorder in March. Earth Day celebrations will include an Earth-themed specialty drink and additional sustainability-focused initiatives. “I love creating products and flavors that are unexpected and can’t be found elsewhere,” says Tapper. “I look for inspiration everywhere and then put my own spin on it.”

threehundredfifty.com