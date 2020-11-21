Encore Boston Harbor is asking members of nonprofits to reach out to them for donations of gently used office furniture to include desks, chairs, filing cabinets, tables, and other items. Hundreds of pieces of furniture will be donated by Encore to any charities who have a need for it.

Beginning immediately, Encore asks that interested nonprofits and charities reach out at 857-770-7000 to request information on furniture and items available for pickup, and to ask for Beth Gibbons. All equipment and furniture must be picked up by the organization.

A list of the donated items available include: single cubicles, double cubicles, office chairs, office stools, long meeting tables and filing cabinets. Interested organizations must be able to provide a 501c3 to receive the furniture, free of charge. The pickup will take place starting this week through the end of the month.

Encore Boston Harbor is located at 1 Broadway in Everett. For additional questions, email Beth Gibbons at bethany.gibbons@encorebostonharbor.com.