When you make the brand-new Lore Luxury Apartments your new home you become part of a supportive community where everyday living is effortless, connected, and inspiring. Nestled in Salem’s vibrant Canal Street corridor, “Lore sits at the crossroads of convenience, culture, and true Salem charm. Just moments from downtown, residents can enjoy cafés, boutiques, waterfront paths, and historic landmarks — all without giving up the peaceful, neighborhood feel that makes this community special,” says Jill Carroll, Regional Property Manager, Real Estate at Greystar. Lore is situated just minutes from downtown Salem – with easy access to the Rail Trail, the MBTA Commuter rail, the Salem Ferry to Boston, Route 1, I-95, and Route 128.

SPONSORED CONTENT IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LORE LUXURY APARTMENTS

Modern Elevated Living

Upon entering each of the Studio, One-, and Two-Bedroom apartments, residents are enveloped in a modern, bright, open space with designer finishes and premium touches. “Every finish at Lore was selected with one thing in mind, elevated daily living. From quartz countertops and soft-close cabinetry to plank flooring and designer lighting, the materials were chosen for both style and durability. The palettes strike a balance between modern sophistication and warm coastal tones, creating a space that feels custom, calming, and distinctly Salem,” details Carroll. Apartments also contain stainless steel appliances, expansive closets, and an in-apartment washer and dryer.

A Nurturing, Connected Community

Making Lore your new home is seamless and stress-free – from digital paperwork to flexible scheduling and clear communication, the Lore staff ensures residents feel supported from the moment they apply. On move‑in day, their team is on-site to greet new residents, answer questions, and ensure everything goes smoothly handling all of the details so you can enjoy the excitement of a fresh start. Waiting in your new home is an amazing welcome gift bag filled with goodies as well as a resident handbook and resident guide.

“Our on-site team is the heart of the community. Friendly, responsive, and deeply knowledgeable, they support residents with maintenance needs, package management, amenity access, and day‑to‑day questions. They’re here not just to manage the building, but to build relationships by creating a warm and welcoming environment where everyone feels seen and supported. Lore is a community, not just an apartment,” explains Carroll.

Exceptional Amenities & Curated Events

The Lore community is created and nurtured by the curated events they host designed to build connections and spark joy. “Think local tastings, seasonal celebrations, craft nights, fitness classes, and partnerships with Salem businesses. Our events help residents form friendships and feel part of a vibrant, welcoming community,” says Carroll.

These events happen amongst the collection of amenities that enhance every part of daily life at Lore and include: a fitness center designed for both strength and cardio, a yoga room, a stylish lounge and resident café with complimentary coffee bar, a community kitchen and gathering area,

a pet spa for pet pampering, outdoor spaces crafted for relaxation and socializing, community grills and outdoor dining areas, a heated pool, roof top deck, speakeasy Lounge with pool table, remote workspaces, garage parking & EV charging stations, wi-fi access throughout amenities, and bicycle storage.

For residents who have a work from home lifestyle, Lore provides numerous common workspaces and conference rooms along with a café with complimentary coffee bar. An opportunity not only for a change of scenery outside of your apartment but an opportunity to build connections and community.

Bringing along your furry family member? No problem at the proudly pet-friendly Lore where they have pet treats at the front desk. Residents enjoy access to pet-centric amenities including a pet wash station, outdoor green spaces, and easy access to nearby paths, perfect for daily exercise. “Pets are part of your story so they’re part of ours, too,” says Carroll.

Salem Inspired

Lore’s dedication to its residents easily extends into the larger community. “We’re not just located in Salem, we are invested in it. Lore proudly takes part in local events, supports charitable initiatives, and collaborates with community organizations. Our goal is to make a meaningful, positive impact on the place we call home,” continues Carroll, “Lore is inspired by Salem’s story — past, present, and future. Subtle design details nod to the city’s maritime heritage and artistic culture. Our artwork, color palettes, and textures echo historic architecture, and the vibrant creative community that makes Salem one-of-a-kind.”

Reactions to Lore have been overwhelmingly positive from both residents and the greater Salem community. Residents love the thoughtful layouts, modern finishes, proximity to local transit and downtown Salem, and most importantly the friendly vibe of the community. Locals appreciate how Lore complements Salem’s character and brings new energy to the neighborhood.

“With beautifully crafted apartment homes, meaningful community amenities, and a team that truly cares, living here feels effortless, connected, and inspiring. It’s Salem living reimagined, and we invite future residents to come write the next chapter with us,” says Carroll.

Ready to Become Part of the Lore Salem Community?

Their leasing team is excited to welcome you for a tour of the community. Please call or email for details on their latest leasing specials.