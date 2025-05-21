The award-winning Flip The Bird is well known on the North Shore for its fried chicken sandwiches and good vibes. With locations in Woburn, Beverly, Danvers, and Swampscott, Flip The Bird is going on the road to the Boston Calling Music Festival at the Harvard Athletic Complex. The annual Memorial Day Weekend event takes place May 23-25. Festival goers will find Flip The Bird in the DoorDash Food Village where they can sample over twenty-five food vendors.

Flip The Bird will be offering three versions of their “O.G.” fried chicken sandwich ( their original is served on a buttered and grilled potato roll with buttermilk ranch and half sour pickles) and a side of their Nashville dusted chips.

Their southern influenced cuisine earns recognition and competitions throughout the North Shore. Flip The Bird is a multiple year BONS winner and last year earned the BONS Editor’s Choice award for best sandwich. The team at their Cabot Street (Beverly) location recently won the Battle of the Birds with their creation the “Say It Ain’t Tso” sandwich.

flipthebirdfriedchicken.com