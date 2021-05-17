MarketStreet Lynnfield continues its growth with the announcement of a new wave of retail, fashion, beauty, and wellness offerings, including the recently opened and locally owned women’s boutique shops Cattivo and Pretty Posh. Plus, three new stores will open at the property this summer.

The news comes on the heels of the property’s recent announcement of four new restaurants set to debut beginning this spring. Joining MarketStreet Lynnfield’s dynamic mix of locally owned shops and national brands this summer are leading female apparel brand, Aerie, revolutionary hair coloring experts, Madison Reed, and beloved Boston based juice bar, Squeeze Juice Co.



“As part of our continued commitment to offering our guests a unique mix of must-shop destinations and fresh brands, our latest store openings at MarketStreet Lynnfield represent some of the most sought after retail brands alongside local small businesses. We’re thrilled to have them join our community here at the property,” says Charlotte Woods, general manager of MarketStreet Lynnfield.

Cattivo

Now Open

Cattivo is a Nantucket-based women’s contemporary fashion retailer featuring emerging designers as well as established brands, with styles that are both trendy and timeless at a wide range of prices. Owner Mary Marathas and her three daughters fill the store with airy, floral dresses, cozy feminine sweaters, and statement-making accessories from brands like LoveShackFancy, For Love & Lemons, Maia Bergman, WeWoreWhat, Astr the Label, Lost + Wander, PatBo, Charo Ruiz Ibiza, and many more. Whether it’s a night out or a little something for the beach, women will be sure to find a style at Cattivo that will make them stand out in a crowd. shopatcattivo.com

Pretty Posh

Now Open

Voted as “Massachusetts Online Boutique of the Year” in the national 2020 Boutique Awards, the local and woman owned Pretty Posh Boutique debuts at MarketStreet Lynnfield this season. Founded by Lynnfield native Lex McCormick, Pretty Posh is a shop for the fashion forward woman and showcases a collection of beautifully made, affordable clothing perfect for any occasion—from a night out on the town with friends to a weekend getaway. Now open, Pretty Posh features its new Spring/Summer collection of effortless, everyday ready-to-wear clothing as well as jewelry, handbags, and shoes, with more to come during the season. In an effort to help end child hunger, Pretty Posh’s fundraising initiative, Giving Tuesday, is currently making donations to Friends of Canaan – Mission for Haiti. For every nine dollars donated, a child is fed for an entire month. Through this special fundraiser, Pretty Posh and its shoppers are already helping to feed over 500 children. prettyposhboutique.com

Aerie

Opening Summer 2021

Aerie is one of the country’s fastest growing brands in the apparel industry. Committed to creating exceptional collections while positively influencing the way women see themselves and treat others, Aerie offers intimates, apparel, activewear, and swimwear with every piece designed for comfort. The Aerie brand promotes body positivity, empowerment, and confidence. With its pledge to forgo all retouching of campaign imagery in 2014, the brand’s powerful #AerieREAL platform continues to inspire women around the world to not only love themselves, but to help empower other women. aerie.com

Madison Reed Hair Color Bar

Opening Summer 2021

Madison Reed is a beauty company revolutionizing the way women color their hair with Smart-8 free formula (free of PPD, ammonia, parabens, resorcinol, phthalates, gluten, SLS, and titanium dioxide). This summer’s opening of the Madison Reed Hair Color Bar at MarketStreet Lynnfield expands upon the company’s exciting growth in New England and the hugely successful Madison Reed Hair Color Bars that have recently opened in and around major cities including New York, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and Washington D.C. The Madison Reed Hair Color Bar’s team of in-person professional colorists help women choose the perfect shade and assist with application onsite. Also offered are the brand’s full line-up of hair care products, accessories, and complimentary color consultations for at-home application. madison-reed.com

Squeeze Juice Co.

Opening Summer 2021

Armed with over a decade’s worth of operation in the hospitality industry, Squeeze Juice Co. offers great-tasting, nutritious juices, smoothies, superfood bowls, and other quick eats. Soon to be located in its bright new space just off MarketStreet Lynnfield’s Green, Squeeze Juice Co. features premium yet familiar products such as made-to-order and cold pressed bottled raw juice, smoothies, and various bowls featuring acai and other superfoods. Additionally, Squeeze Juice Co. offers cold brew, nitro cold brew on draft, specialty coffee and espresso drinks, and other made-in-house creative grab and go items. drinksqueeze.com



For up-to-date details on hours, offerings, and events, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com.