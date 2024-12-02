For the third year in a row, a flavor from the North Shore’s beloved Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe has won top industry honors at a national ice cream event. The ice cream purveyor’s Pistachio Baklava – a concoction featuring roasted pistachio toffee and bits of crispy phyllo dough in a honey-infused pistachio butter base – was named the the Northeast region’s Flavor of the Year at the North American Ice Cream Association’s annual ConeCon convention.

Since joining the creative and eclectic menu earlier this year, Pistachio Baklava has quickly become a top seller, outpaced only by Ritzy AF (which itself won North America Flavor of the Year honors in 2022). the flavor is available by the scoop or in pints at the shops locations in Gloucester, Peabody, and Dennisport (the Salem location is closed for the winter).

Holy Cow team Bill Gardner, Mike Schifino, and Rodney Nyborg

“We knew we had something special as soon as we added it to our menu,” says Holy Cow founder and creative director Mike Schifino.

The association also honored Holy Cow with its Grand Master Ice Cream Maker Award, a rare accolade given to shops that demonstrate sustained excellence.

“I’m thrilled to join such a prestigious group of creators from across North America,” Schifino says.

Last year, Holy Cow’s Jackpot won Northeast region Flavor of the Year for its combination of a salted butterscotch ice cream base and chunks of house-made caramelized Biscoff cookie bark.

Founded in 2014, Holy Cow has made a name for itself with its dedication to quality, scratch-made mix-ins, and its unique and sometimes whimsical approach to creating flavors like brown butter cornbread and Eazy Peazy, a lemon curd ice cream studded with chunks homemade lemon bars (a third-place winner last year).

“I’m so proud of our entire crew and grateful for all our loyal supporters,” Schifino says.

holycowicecreamcafe.com