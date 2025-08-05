While everyone at Northshore Magazine knows how special Beverly is, now the whole country is in on our secret. In its yearly report – Realtor.com’s Hottest ZIP Codes – the website ranked Beverly as the top zip code nationally where buyer interest is strongest and homes are flying off the market. This year the ranking is in the context of slower home sales and softer price trends in many markets. The downward 2025 trend is marked by affordability constraints, elevated mortgage rates, and shifting regional demand.

Realtor.com uses two main criteria in the rankings,”1) market demand, as measured by unique viewers per property on Realtor.com, and 2) the pace of the market as measured by the number of days a listing remains active on Realtor.com. The hottest areas are those that have high demand from buyers, in other words, lots of unique viewers per each property listed for sale, and fast-selling homes, an indicator of limited supply. The country’s 10 Hottest ZIP Codes largely fall within desirable suburban corridors, where buyers can take advantage of slower-paced suburban living without giving up access to an economic hub,” details the website.

The website further explained, “for the third consecutive year, the South and West were absent from the list. Instead, the Northeast and Midwest dominated, reflecting continued demand in regions where supply is constrained…Listings in the top 10 ZIPs saw significantly more traffic than the typical listing nationwide. On average, homes received between 3.3 and 5.2 times the number of views per property compared to the U.S. norm in the first half of 2025. Homes also moved much faster, selling between 30 and 42 days quicker than the national norm.”

Beverly located on the Atlantic coast in the North Shore region of Massachusetts is located about 20 miles northeast of Boston, and has about 43,000 residents. Not only is Beverly holding the number one slot for the first time, but this ranking is the first time Beverly has ever made the list.

The June real estate numbers for Beverly came in at a median list price rising to $719,000, nearly $280,000 higher than the national median for the month. The average home price for the first half of 2025 was $746,000 – however the average home in Beverly was 18% below the Boston metro average – which was $855,000.

Beverly, also known as the “Garden City”, is a picturesque coastal community that perfectly embodies New England’s unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. The city is a beacon for arts enthusiasts, showcasing a vibrant creative community with an array of galleries, theaters, and music venues. Beverly’s downtown area is a treasure trove of unique shops, eclectic dining options with favorites REV Kitchen & Bar, Taku, Que Mas, Kitchen Table, and preserved Victorian-era architecture, reflecting its enduring charm.