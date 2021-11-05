MarketStreet Lynnfield has announced the return of one of the North Shore region’s most beloved outdoor winter destinations and traditions, The MarketStreet Rink. After a year hiatus, this year’s skating rink opens for its eighth season on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:00 a.m.

Newly added to skating experience this year and surrounding the perimeter of the ice, are six cast iron chimenea gas fire pits and benches, which debuted last winter, giving guests a place to relax, cozy up, and enjoy time with loved ones. MarketStreet Lynnfield will also feature an illuminating spectacle of new rink lights surrounding the ice, and a specially curated and rotating playlist of music hits and seasonal favorites, amplified through the rink’s state of the art speaker system.

Returning to the rink this year is the warming tent, housing skate rentals and ensuring skaters and spectators stay toasty even in the chilliest of weather. The rink will welcome guests all season long, through February, and is located on The Green, the heart of MarketStreet Lynnfield’s community events and gatherings, near lululemon, J.Crew and JP Licks.



“We could not be happier to bring the MarketStreet Rink back for families to enjoy the season together in the fresh air. We are grateful for the opportunity to be a community hub that offers something magical for everyone,” says Charlotte Woods, General Manager of MarketStreet Lynnfield.

In celebration of the rink’s opening weekend, guests who purchase an admission ticket will be treated to a live DJ performance from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13, complimentary hot chocolate for the first 500 skaters to hit the ice, and special treats from MarketStreet businesses, such as free appetizer vouchers to Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse. Skaters can enjoy hourly gift card giveaways and complimentary winter swag provided throughout the entire weekend (while supplies last).



2021-2022 Rink Hours:

Monday: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 1:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday: 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday: 3:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday: 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.



* Skating conditions and hours are weather dependent.

* The rink will open at 10:00AM on Winter Break and February Vacation days.



Skating Admission Rates:

All Ages: $10

Children 3 and under: Free



Skate Rental Rates*:

Skate Rentals: $5.00

* Skaters are permitted to bring their own ice skates.

* Limited skate sizes and quantities are available for rent.



This exciting winter experience joins MarketStreet Lynnfield’s lineup of over 80 shops and restaurants alongside the property’s year-round calendar of community driven programming including popular seasonal events such as the property’s annual Holiday Stroll on Nov. 21, interactive activations and area fundraisers. With guest and staff safety at the forefront of its priorities, MarketStreet Lynnfield continues to abide by all government safety regulations. For the latest on The MarketStreet Rink and MarketStreet Lynnfield visit marketstreetlynnfield.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

MarketStreet Lynnfield is located at 600 Market Street in Lynnfield, MA (Exit 61 on I-95).

