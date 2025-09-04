Main Street Home, a North Shore-based interior design studio recently moved into a new space they are calling The Carriage House on Main, a vibrant, collaborative studio space built by designers, for designers. Main Street Home was founded in 2013 on Main Street in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. What started in an everyday garage has evolved into The Carriage House on Main.
After working from individual home offices for years, the three designers are proud to bring their team under one roof. Every detail of The Carriage House was thoughtfully conceived to foster creativity, connection, and collaboration. It’s not just a studio, it