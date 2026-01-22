The countdown to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy is winding down, and an Olympic experience is coming to the North Shore. Local families and community members are invited to lace up their skates for a special winter evening with Olympic figure skating icon Nancy Kerrigan at Skate with Nancy, a free, family-friendly community event taking place on Thursday, February 12, from 6:00–8:00 PM at the MarketStreet SBLI Rink in Lynnfield.

The event offers a unique opportunity for attendees to skate alongside one of the most celebrated figures in U.S. figure skating history, while enjoying a festive winter night out. Free skating and skate rentals are provided with advance registration. Walk-ups are welcome as space allows.

“Skate with Nancy is about bringing people together — families, neighbors, and the local community — for a fun and memorable experience,” said Nancy Kerrigan. “It’s a chance to enjoy the season, get active, and connect.”

This community event is hosted in partnership with Revise, Inc., a Massachusetts-based home energy performance contractor and proud partner of the Mass Save® program. While the event is free to attend, advance registration includes permission to be contacted about a no-cost Mass Save® Home Energy Assessment, which helps homeowners identify ways to improve comfort, efficiency, and energy performance in their homes.

Event Details:

What: Skate with Nancy Kerrigan

When: Thursday, February 12, 2026 | 6:00–8:00 PM

Where: MarketStreet SBLI Rink, Lynnfield, MA

Cost: Free with advance registration (includes skate rental)

Who: Open to all ages; family-friendly

By attending the event, participants acknowledge that photography and video recording may occur and may be used for promotional purposes.

Advance registration is encouraged to help organizers plan and ensure availability of skate rentals.

For more information and to register, visit:

https://forms.gle/ZgDiV1QMb995aAWu6