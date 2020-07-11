Aboard the USS Constitution, the oldest commissioned warship afloat, Joanna Medina received the Sailor of the Quarter award.

Sailor of the Quarter is awarded to a Sailor who exemplifies outstanding leadership and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.

“Forever grateful for the great opportunity I have been given,” said Medina, who has served in the Navy for six years. Her previous duty station was USS Rushmore (LSD 47). Medina graduated from Lynn English High School in 2013.

USS Constitution, the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.

The active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution normally provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people each year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage.

USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and captured or destroyed 33 enemy vessels. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 after British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull.