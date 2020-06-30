MarketStreet Lynnfield officially welcomes back the community as shops and restaurants reopen their doors and new businesses get ready to debut, including Madewell and PNC Bank, which will open in Fall 2020. To maintain community health and safety while also following new regulations, the open-air destination has introduced new shopping and dining experiences, and property wide offerings, including Pick-Up Quick curbside service.

MarketStreet Lynnfield continues to serve the community with a number of programs—the property has launched several activations, Lettering for Love and #StoreFrontStories, and has set plans in motion for the return of its popular outdoor fitness and wellness series, MarketStreet Sweat. Further information surrounding MarketStreet Lynnfield’s safety measures, openings, new offerings, and experiences is below. Find a complete up-to-date list of participating businesses at marketstreetlynnfield.com/return-to-your-favorites.



“As we welcome more of the community back to MarketStreet Lynnfield, the health and safety of all remains our number one property,” says Charlotte Woods, General Manager of MarketStreet Lynnfield. “We continue to work diligently to navigate the new retail and dining regulations, all while introducing new onsite experiences and amenities so as to ensure that MarketStreet Lynnfield is as dynamic, accessible, and convenient as ever before.”

Safety & Cleanliness

With guest and staff safety at the forefront of its priorities, MarketStreet has increased sanitization practices, including thorough and frequent cleaning of all common area spaces using CDC approved disinfectants, with increased focus on high-touch areas, such as doors, trash receptacles, and furniture. Guests and staff are required to wear face coverings while in stores and salons, as well as when checking into restaurants, prior to being seated. For those in need of a face covering, they offer complimentary masks to guests upon request via MarketStreet Security Staff.



As part of its new offerings, MarketStreet has debuted Pick-Up Quick, a creative take on curbside pickup that provides customers with a safe and convenient option for both purchases and restaurant takeout. Designated parking areas labeled by color and number are available throughout the property.

Shopping & Upcoming Openings

Select shops currently open for in-store browsing and/or curbside pickup include but are not limited to Apple, Altar’d State, Athleta, Lululemon, Carhartt, Lush, Williams-Sonoma, Pink Parkway, Southern Tide, and Scout & Molly’s Boutique. Lunette Optic is offering appointment based shopping. Salons open for appointment services include James Joseph, Mane & Mani, Miniluxe, and Roosters Men’s Grooming Center. Additional openings will be announced over the coming weeks.



Outdoor Dining & Pick-Up Quick Curbside Service

Dining has always been essential to the MarketStreet Lynnfield experience, and guests can now find expanded outdoor dining experiences at Yard House, Temazcal, and Wahlburgers, as well as outdoor patio seating at Panera, Otto, Boloco, Starbucks, and Davio’s. Restaurants now open for indoor dining currently include Boloco, Davio’s Northern Italian Kitchen, Otto Pizza, Panera Bread, Temazcal, Wahlburgers, and Yard House. Among the many MarketStreet Lynnfield restaurants open for takeout, delivery and curbside pickup are California Pizza Kitchen, sweetgreen, Starbucks, JP Licks, and Zinneken’s Belgian Waffles.



Community Support

MarketStreet Lynnfield has been expressing its gratitude to frontline workers battling COVID-19 over the last few months, like those at Lahey Health and the Lynnfield Fire Department. Most recently, the property turned its attention to graduating high school seniors. They enlisted North Shore artist Antea Amoroso, who created the #letteringforloveproject, to make a large-scale Lettering for Love storefront art installation wishing the graduating class of 2020 well.

Additionally, in order to highlight shop owners and bring to light the creativity and passion that make small businesses such a valued part of the North Shore, MarketStreet has launched #Storefrontstories via its Instagram. The series shares socially distanced portraits of business owners outside of their storefronts, and through photos and video interviews. Local business owners, managers, and employees share what they love most about their work, what they are most excited about in reopening, fun facts about the business, and even silver linings that have come out of the pandemic. Storefrontstories is an ongoing series being shared across MarketStreet Lynnfield and all WS properties’ digital channels nationwide, including Massachusetts properties: Derby Street Shops, Seaport, The Street Chestnut Hill, and Legacy Place.



Group Outdoor Fitness

MarketStreet Sweat, the property’s seasonal outdoor fitness series, aims to return this summer for small outdoor group classes on The Green. As part of the series, Solstice Power Yoga, Pure Barre, Club Pilates, lululemon, Athleta, Master O Karate Academy and Fit Revolution will create dynamic outdoor workouts. All classes will be held in accordance with government safety guidelines; a portion of MarketStreet Sweat classes will be complimentary and a portion will be available for paid admission. Stay tuned for more details in the coming weeks.

For up-to-date details on hours, offerings, events, and safety practices, visit marketstreetlynnfield.com.