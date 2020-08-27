On Wednesday, August 26, Maudslay Arts Center put out the following message.

—

It was a difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Maudslay Arts Center Summer Concert Series. For most of us, it wasn’t summer without music at MAC with family and friends.

“While we were just as upset as you were,” MAC Music Director Nicholas C. Costello said, “we knew deep down this was the right decision to make for the safety of our patrons, musicians, and volunteers. We thank our artists and regret we could not support them during this difficult time. We felt it was necessary to err on the side of safety.”

Now we are faced with a financial crisis.

“We cancelled the season, but our expenses still exist,” Costello said. “We will continue to make upgrades and improvements and as a result there is not a bad place to sit at Maudslay. On the lawn, patio or inside the concert venue, the acoustics are wonderful and will be again when we can safely resume our series.”

MAC is best known for its outstanding summer concert series, but it is a popular setting for special events such as weddings, corporate functions, educational activities, reunions, and more. This year those had to be cancelled, too, and all deposits were returned. As a result all our income from ticket sales and events vanished.

“We thank our volunteers and our donors for their endless support over the years and during this difficult time,” he said. “We are grateful to our community especially The Newburyport Bank, but we are now faced with just maintaining Maudslay Arts Center. We are making whatever cuts possible, but it may not be enough to keep us going until next season.”

If you are able to support Maudslay Arts Center in this time of crisis, please visit www.maudslayartscenter.org to make a gift or write a letter of support. All 2020 gift certificates will be honored during the 2021 season.

“You have stepped up time and again over the years,” Costello said, “and we look forward to a time when we can all gather together again at Maudslay Arts Center. Until then, be safe. We miss you.”