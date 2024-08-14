Putt your way through classic North Shore sights and scenes with a visit to MarketStreet’s Putt ‘N Play, a pop-up, nine-hole miniature golf course debuting at the Lynnfield shopping center this week. Located in the property’s spacious central green, the course features holes that nod to North Shore icons and traditions with a sense of nostalgic humor.

“This incredibly witty mini golf course is sure to be one of the standouts of the summer for our

community,” says Charlotte Woods, general manager of MarketStreet.

The first hole features a scaled-down version of the orange T-rex that stands sentinel over Route 1 in Saugus, itself a former fixture of a local mini-golf course. The final hole represents MarketStreet itself. In between, holes pay homage to the annual sand sculpture contest at Revere Beach, the famous signs that line Route 1, the region’s seascapes, our love affair with ice cream, and more.

The course is open seven days a week from 1 to 5:00 p.m., through September 2. Admission is $7 per person, and all proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield.

“We invite everyone to come join us for a round of mini golf where every putt is fun and gives back to a great cause,” Woods says.

Advance reservations are encouraged, though walk-ins are welcome if there is availability. Book your tee time at marketstreetlynnfield.com/event/putt-n-play.