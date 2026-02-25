After the Blizzard of 2026, we are all itching to get out of the house. Spring is so close you can taste it, but winter hasn’t left quite yet. Fortunately for you, we’ve put together a handful of the most exciting happenings on the North Shore this March. First, there are an array of live performances. You’ll find tons of easy, affordable shows this month at North Shore Music Theatre, The Cabot, Castle Hill, and beyond that’ll get you out of the house and get you supporting local theatre. Next you can travel down to Boston to partake in delicious wine. Last, Northshore Magazine’s The Future of Beauty and Wellness annual signature event returns to Andover Country Club – tickets are going fast! Read on for some top highlights.

Shows at Shalin Liu

All month

Like usual, Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center puts on a solid lineup of music and theatre shows this month, starting with the Leonkoro Quartet on March 1. Other highlights include Spyro Gyra on March 7, Pokey LaFarge on March 13, the Montreal Guitar Trio on March 14, and Dervish on March 20.

rockportmusic.org/events

Dervish | Photograph by Collin Gillen

Shows at The Cabot

All month

The Cabot in Beverly puts on a list of can’t-miss concerts this March, like a concert by Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt on March 1, Big Band Blast IV on March 6, Peter Wolf on March 7, Everclear on March 14, Better than Ezra on March 20, and Diana Krall on March 28.

thecabot.org

The Cabot I Photograph by Lauren Poussard

Shows at Firehouse Center for the Arts

All month

The Firehouse Center for the Arts in Newburyport has a spectacular month of shows ahead. The Secret Chord – Tribute to Leonard Cohen on March 7, Máiréad Nesbitt on March 15, Erin Harpe – Country Blues Duo on March 28, and Joppa Dance Company presents: Sisters of the Storm on March 29. For the kids check out Frozen Jr. on March 19 to 22.

firehouse.org/events

Photograph Courtesy of Firehouse Center for the Arts

Theatre on Castle Hill: Sense & Sensibility

March 12 & March 19

Castle Hill Productions presents a performance of Sense & Sensibility by Kate Hamill. Enter into the gossipy world of 18th century England with the Dashwood sisters in Kate Hamill’s cleverly inventive stage play. By turns hilarious and poignant, Sense & Sensibility continues to intrigue audiences with questions as timeless as society itself. Staged in the Great House Ballroom, Sense & Sensibility has a run time of approximately 2.5 hours including one intermission.

thetrustees.org/program/cranetheatre

Photograph Courtesy of Boston Harbor Hotel

Boston Wine & Food Festival

March 5-28

Each winter, the Boston Wine & Food Festival brings an exciting lineup of food and beverage events to downtown Boston during the slowest season of the year, and this year is no different. The festival’s events take place throughout January, February, and March at the Boston Harbor Hotel, featuring special dinners, wine tastings, and classes. Some March highlights include a Women & Cocktails on March 12, Wines of Loire with Couly-Dutheil of Chinon on March 19, Springtime Rosé Master Class on March 21, and Champagne & Sake Master Class on March 28.

boswineandfoodfestival.com

Hamlet at the North Shore Music Theatre

March 5

On Thursday, March 5 at 7:30 p.m., head to North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly to see Shakespeare & Company’s production of Hamlet a story steeped in mystery, revenge, and agonizing choices about truth and loyalty. When Hamlet discovers that his uncle murdered his father and seized the crown, he is thrust into a quest that forces him to confront immense questions about justice and truth. The show runs 1 hour and 30 Minutes with no intermission.

nsmt.org/shakespeare.html

Northshore Magazine’s The Future of Beauty and Wellness

March 18

Northshore Magazine’s annual signature event returns to Andover Country Club on Wednesday, March 18 from 5:00pm to 8:30p.m. Hear from industry experts Michelle Doran of RN Esthetics and Dr. Tanya Lawson of Inbloom Health + Medspa on the new definition of beauty at any age, then explore hands-on activations, mini treatments, demos, and exclusive giveaways. Last spring sold out.

eventbrite.com

Salem Film Fest | Photograph by Joey Phoenix

Salem Film Fest

March 26-29

The Salem Film Fest returns to the North Shore on the last weekend in March, bringing with it a lineup of independent documentaries from around the world. The annual festival doesn’t charge submission fees, but rather invites independent filmmakers directly for a carefully curated program. The festival runs this year from March 26 through 29 and includes four days of screenings at Cinema Salem, the Peabody Essex Museum, and the National Parks Visitor Center, along with filmmaker Q&As, parties, and special events.

salemfilmfest.com

Miranda Russell at Gloucester Stage Company

March 6-8

Bonnie Raitt fans, this one’s for you: late this March, Miranda Russell (co-owner of Russell Orchards!) sings Bonnie Raitt at the Gloucester Stage Company. Russell and her band will put on three performances — Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.

gloucesterstage.com/miranda-russell