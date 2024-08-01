Newburyport’s beloved Yankee Homecoming is underway and there is plenty of fun to last throughout the week. Although much of Yankee Homecoming is based on enjoyment, for local restaurants and businesses, it is more than that –– so join visitors and locals alike in supporting Newburyport all this week, as the city marks a celebration that has been ongoing since 1958.

Bed races

On Thursday, August 1 at 6 p.m., Federal St. will host a classic Yankee Homecoming event, The Lions Club Bed Race. Local businesses will race their creatively assembled beds to win awards such as Most Creative, Fastest Overall, Most Team Spirit and Loudest Crowd Cheering. All are invited to watch on Federal St., cheer on the racers, and see who will win an award.

Cornhole tournament

Cornhole is fun to play and watch –– and it can also be great competition. On Saturday, August 3, NBPT Cornhole will hold a tournament that is sure to delight both participants and onlookers.

Live music

All week long you can enjoy live music in the evenings at the Newburyport waterfront, where bands kick things off nightly around 7:30 pm. Bring your blankets, beach chairs and get comfy.

Fireworks

The Yankee Homecoming week would not be complete without an impressive fireworks display. Arrive early in the evening on Saturday, August 3 to find a spot in Cashman Park, downtown Newburyport, along the water, or on the rail trail, and prepare for a show you won’t soon forget.

For complete schedule details, visit yankeehomecoming.com.