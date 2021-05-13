Preservation Massachusetts, in partnership with The 1772 Foundation, has announced the final recipients of a historic preservation matching grant program for Massachusetts. Preservation Massachusetts is the statewide non-profit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving the Commonwealth’s historic and cultural heritage and The 1772 Foundation plays a leading role in promoting historic preservation nationwide.

In this latest grant round, the 1772 Foundation worked with statewide historic preservation organizations, including Preservation Massachusetts, to administer 1:1 matching grants of up to $10,000. Grants will be given to historic preservation projects for building exteriors. At their quarterly meeting, the trustees of The 1772 Foundation awarded $100,000 in grants to 12 Massachusetts projects, based on recommendations from Preservation Massachusetts.

Grant recipients in Massachusetts were:

● Old Sturbridge Village for the Richardson House, Bixby House & Thompson Bank buildings (Sturbridge)

● Historic Salem, Inc. for the Nathaniel Bowditch House (Salem)

● Sandisfield Arts and Restoration Committee for the Sandisfield Art Center (Sandisfield)

● Essex National Heritage Commission for the Oil House at the Bakers Island Light Station (Salem)

● Historic Northampton, Inc. for the Isaac Damon House (Northampton)

● The Cottagers, Inc. for Cottagers Corner (Oak Bluffs, Martha’s Vineyard)

● Norwood Historical Society for the F. Holland Day House (Norwood)

● IS183 Art School of the Berkshires for Citizens Hall (Stockbridge)

● Eliot School of Fine and Applied Arts for the Eliot Schoolhouse (Boston)

● Holliston Historical Society for the Col. Asa Whiting House (Holliston)

● West Stockbridge Historical Society for the Old Town Hall (West Stockbridge)

● New Bedford Historical Society for the Nathan and Mary Johnson House (New Bedford)

President and CEO of Preservation Massachusetts Jim Igoe says, “Once again, this funding program is a great opportunity for stewards of historic buildings all across the Commonwealth. In our second year of this partnership, the reception was once again overwhelming, with over $500,000 in funds being requested through our initial inquiry phase.”

Associate director Erin Kelly adds, “This reinforces the need that exists for the many historic buildings that we have in Massachusetts and the amount of work that is undertaken by the organizations that are responsible for them. The work they do today ensures that integral parts of our communities remain for tomorrow. There is great need to expand funding opportunities for these resources and the many other historic buildings that make up the places that matter to us from Cape Cod to the Berkshires. We are grateful for the support of The 1772 Foundation and congratulate this year’s grant recipients.”

For more information, visit preservationmass.org or 1772foundation.org.