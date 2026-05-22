Cape Cod’s culinary scene is growing with the debut of Love Farms, a new farm-to-table destination in West Dennis from Pelham Hospitality, the team behind Pelham House Resort. Designed as a year-round gathering place, Love Farms combines seasonal dining, live entertainment, community events, and locally inspired hospitality on a seven-acre property in the heart of Cape Cod.

Located at 607 Main Street, Love Farms blends working farmland with immersive guest experiences. The property features a full-service restaurant serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as The Harvest Room, an intimate tasting venue offering monthly five-course family-style dinners paired with guided farm tours and seasonal menus.

Executive Chef Kevin Curtin, formerly of Chatham Bars Inn, leads the culinary program with a focus on locally sourced ingredients, Cape Cod flavors, and community-centered dining experiences.

Beyond the restaurant, Love Farms is designed to be a destination for both locals and visitors. Guests can explore a year-round market stocked with house-baked breads, fresh produce, local goods, and branded merchandise prepared by the Love Farms culinary team.

The property also includes a large outdoor music venue and stage that will host live performances, seasonal events, and open-air nightlife throughout the summer. Guests can enjoy outdoor seating, lawn games, Breeo fire stoves, rotating beer trucks, and family-friendly spaces designed to capture the relaxed spirit of Cape Cod evenings.

Love Farms also offers flexible indoor and outdoor event venues for weddings, celebrations, corporate gatherings, and private events. The lower patio alone spans nearly 10,000 square feet, making it one of the largest semi-private outdoor gathering spaces on Cape Cod.

Originally envisioned in 2020 by Dylan Leary, Dennis Leary, Mark Gentilozzi, and Frank Hursey, the project has evolved into a partnership with Pelham Hospitality focused on blending agriculture, hospitality, food, and culture into one immersive destination.

Love Farms is now open year-round in West Dennis.

lovefarmscapecod.com