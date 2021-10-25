This October industry leaders in design and construction came together at Turner Hill in Ipswich for a fun and festive event.

Northshore Home magazine rolled out the red carpet at Turner Hill on October 13 to welcome more than 250 guests to its Best of the North Shore Home Event presented by J Barrett & Company and in partnership with Boston Design Week.

Guests were greeted with trays of wine and prosecco as the evening began with a lively discussion on industry trends with interior designers Kristina Crestin of Kristina Crestin Design and host of HGTV Farmhouse Fixer, Jenn Sanborn of Sacris Design, and Gina Baran of Interiors + Design and moderated by Northshore Home editor Nancy Berry. The expert design panel discussed challenges faced during the long months of the pandemic and solutions for meeting clients’ needs during these uncertain times.

The evening was then followed by mingling and networking in the grand ballroom and under the stars on the stone terrace overlooking the pristine golf course. M. Steinert provided beautiful music, Bella’s Floral of Lynnfield provided stunning autumnal bouquets while Vinwood Caterers went all out with delicious small bites and tasty treats.

Other sponsors on deck for this wonderful evening to celebrate the best of the North Shore were Heartwood Kitchens, EJ Paving, Windhill Builders, Cumar, Cummings Architecture + Interiors, M. Steinert & Sons, Frank Webb Home, and Preferred Air.

Special thanks to Rose & Dove and French Press Candle Co. for sending guests home with a special gift.

View the list of this year’s BONS home winners