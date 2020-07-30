If you’re in search of the best places to eat, shop, experience, and explore on the North Shore of Boston, the August 2020 issue of Northshore magazine—featuring the publication’s 15th annual Best of the North Shore (BONS) Awards—delivers.

The BONS Awards celebrate the magazine’s Editors’ and Readers’ choices for the North Shore’s best dining, nightlife, entertainment venues, shopping, spas, and services. Each year, local businesses are nominated and voted on by the BONS committee, editors, and readers of Northshore. More than 170,000 votes were tabulated to determine this year’s Readers’ Choice Awards and over 130 organizations are recognized as BONS 2020 winners across 170 subcategories.

“By far, this was the most challenging year for us to put together this list of our favorites. I’m grateful we begin the BONS process 12 months prior to its release, as that early work has helped tremendously. Even in the midst of a pandemic, our readers cast more votes than ever,” says Nancy E. Berry, editor of Northshore.

“During the past five months, so many local businesses, both large and small, stepped in and stepped up to help those in need during this pandemic. We highlight many of them in the August BONS issue, recognizing that we are only able to share a fraction of the heroic acts of generosity and kindness across our region,” adds Ms. Berry.

The BONS issue is the publication’s most-anticipated issue of the year—it’s become a true insiders’ guide to all things excellent about the North Shore.