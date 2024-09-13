Back for its fourth year, Halloween on the Hill will offer gentle spookiness and plenty of holiday fun at Long Hill in Beverly this September and October.

The event features a walk through field and forest along a path decorated with thousands of carved pumpkins – guests have fun finding their favorite characters and pop culture references among the carvings. The decorations also include scarecrows, hundreds of mums, and other eerie (but not too scary) and elaborate Halloween displays. The trail ends at the property’s historic brick house, which will be decked out in creepy style as well.

Seasonal snacks and hot cider are available at the end of the stroll. Marble Ridge Winery will be selling mulled wine at the start of the trail from Thursday to Sunday each week.

The event will run Wednesdays through Sundays from September 27 to October 27, with timed tickets available from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. A sensory-friendly option is available from 4 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Tickets for children ages 3 to 13 are $12 (or $7 for members). Adult tickets range from $20 to $30, depending on the day and membership status.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available on the Trustees of Reservations website.

The Trustees also have more choices available for Halloween-lovers willing to wander further afield. Spirits of the Old Manse offers candlelit tours (including the attic) of an 18th century house in Concord, along with s’mores and Halloween stories by the fire. And all the way in western Massachusetts, the Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show offers an abundant display of pumpkins and autumnal decorations with a mountain backdrop.