Tonno Wakefield will be hosting Women Who Whiskey event on March 8, pairing a selection of unique whiskeys with a curated menu of bar bites created to enhance the flavors of the featured whiskeys.

Attendees will enjoy a comparative tasting of whiskeys from around the world, each with their own unique, distinct taste. Featured whiskeys will include Uncle Nearest 1884 Small Batch Tennessee Whiskey, Putnam Rye Whiskey from Boston Harbor Distillery, Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, and Kikori Japanese Whiskey. Representatives from each brand will be on hand to describe the whiskeys’ history and flavors in detail.

The whiskeys will be complemented by a trio tasting of tuna crostini, arancini, meatballs, and an antipasto board.

Antipasto plate at Tonno Wakefield

Women Who Whiskey is a networking and educational organization dedicated to helping women connect, learn about whiskey, and cultivate their passion for the spirit. The group began in 2011 when founder Julia Ritz Toffoli tired of ordering whiskey only to hear a comment suggesting it was not a suitable drink for women. Today, the organization boasts more than 16,000 members across five countries.

Tonno Wakefield is the second location of the acclaimed seafood-focused Italian restaurant. The first location in Gloucester was established in 2016 by chef and restaurant owner, Anthony Caturano, who went on to open another the Wakefield location in 2018. The restaurant’s menu is inspired by coastal Italian cooking and incorporates fresh ingredients sourced in the Boston area, including daily catches right from the harbor.

The details

March 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Tonno Wakefield, 175 North Ave., Wakefield, 781-486-3606, tonnorestaurant.com

Tickets are $45 and include samples of all whiskey and paired tasting menu. Tickets are available here.