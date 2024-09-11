For 16 days this month, Essex Heritage’s annual Trails & Sails event series is lining up opportunities to climb the tower of Gloucester’s City Hall, tour a cheesemaking operation on a Topsfield farm, learn about the Tiffany stained glass windows that adorn a church in Lynn, paddle an Amesbury lake by moonlight, and so much more.

The annual program, scheduled from Sept. 14 to 29, will feature more than 200 free-of-charge, family-friendly events across the 34 cities and towns of Essex County. The event series is intended to showcase the history, culture, and natural beauty of the region, allowing residents to find delightful surprises in their own backyards.

“Trails & Sails was created 23 years ago to encourage residents to experience some of the wonderful trails, museums, historic sites, and water-based activities that abound in this region, says Essex Heritage CEO Annie Harris. “All the events are free, so there is plenty of incentive for locals to visit these special places that they drive by every day.”

Gloucester City Hall tour | Photograph by Matt Phillion Saugus Iron Works | Photograph by Matt Phillion St. Stephens Church stained glass tour | Photograph by Scott Booth

The events are organized around five themes. “On the Trail to a Better Future” encourages residents to enjoy that natural beauty that surrounds us in Essex County. “Essex County Revolution 250” considers the role the region played in the American Revolution as the 250th anniversary of the war approaches. “Exploring Our Coasts and Waterways” appreciates the beautiful and essential resources of the coast. “Celebrating Hispanic Heritage” embraces the many contributions our Latino populations have made to the area. “Sharing Untold Stories” delves into the often-overlooked stories of women, LGBTQ people, and other diverse populations.

Though all the events are free, some do require advance reservations. Check out the entire lineup at trailsandsails.org.