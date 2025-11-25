If coziness was a place, it would be Amesbury’s Cider Hill Farm. You feel it in the farm store, filled with the warm, sugary scent of apple cider donuts, crates of farm-grown fruits and veggies, and pretty shelves of jams, honey, home décor, and gifts. You feel it in the fruit orchards and tulip field; in the fall pumpkin stand and at the Pitchfork Food Truck; and in the play areas, where kids can feed chickens, play in a giant sandbox, and ride horse-shaped tire swings. Most of all, you feel it in the sense of community and family that infuses everything, from the farm festivals to the weekly CSA. It’s all about celebrating and savoring