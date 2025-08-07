Tucked into Boylston Street at the Prudential Center, Rochambeau bridges the gap between a classic Parisian brasserie and a modern Boston social hub and is must–visit during Dine Out Boston from now until August 16 (or any time of year).

From the moment you step through the doors, the ambiance is a Francophile’s dream—art deco touches, inviting leather banquettes, bistro globes, mosaic tilework, French posters lining the walls an ample bar for meeting up with tes amis. The upstairs dining room offers a more formal setting while the downstairs bistro and bar exude casual sophistication. And it’s the perfect spot for an indulgent night of rich French–inspired dishes paired with amazing wines, along with offerings form the champagne cart and selection of specialty cocktails. And, of course, a requisite raw bar sampler—Boston style—with shrimp, oysters, lobster, and everything in between.

While dining at Rochambeau with two dear friends, we opt to start the French culinary journey with seafood. A parade of plates arrive at the table: local oysters with champagne mignonette, chilled lobster tail, Yellowtail Hamachi with vadouvan (a French-influenced curry powder), coconut lime, pickled shallots, chilies, and scallions–the combination if the perfect combination of heat, spice, and salt.

We then venture on to hors d’oeuvres and opt for the crab cake served with a dollop of remoulade, fresh greens, celery, parsley, and thin slices of radish with a garnish of blood oranges. A grilled octopus is accompanied by romesco sauce, potato, and saffron aioli. We all sip on chilled Sancerre as we slurp down our briny bivalves and other delicacies from the sea.

After indulging in the ocean’s bounty I turn to the land and meat offerings. Rochambeau is serious about its wood fired steaks. I go for the filet mignon au poivre and aligot, a creamy, cheesy whipped potato dish. My friends go for a 12-ounce New York sirloin with a garlic butter sauce and a tender pan seared sea bass in a vierge sauce, (a light tomato salsa) with piquillo pepper emulsion, and summer succotash. We pair these dishes with a full bodied Châteauneuf-du-Pape—translated into the “Pope’s new castle,” this divine red wine is served by the glass—perfection! In fact, the wine list leans heavily French, with a mix of well-known producers and lesser-known vintages.

We forgo the cakes and creme brûlée and opt instead for a liquid dessert. The cocktail list is long and another avenue where Rochambeau can flex its creativity. The “L’Hiver à Paris”—a gin-based concoction with rosemary, elderflower, and grapefruit—was aromatic and refreshing. My friends also order Espresso martinis, which are recommended by our thoughtful waiter. And don’t miss the champagne cart if you’re celebrating something special.

Rochambeau is more than a pretty space—it delivers on cuisine, cocktails, and character. If you’re craving classic French flavors with a modern Boston sensibility, make a reservation. It’s a must-visit for anyone who loves good wine, authentic French food, and people-watching.

During Dine Out Boston, Rochambeau offers a prefix three-course dinner menu for $55, which includes a choice of beet salad with chevre or bay scallops, a second course of Trout Amandine, pork loin, or lamb Navarin and a dessert to finish the meal.

https://www.rochambeauboston.com/