Straight from Sonoma Valley Wine Country to New Hampshire's Lakes Region, The Lake Estate on Winnisquam invites the public to its first exclusive 5-course wine pairing dinner featuring award-winning Randy Ullom, head winemaker of California's Kendall-Jackson Winery in partnership with Director of Culinary Arts and celebrity Chef Chris Viaud. The dinner will take place on January 21 2025 from 6pm-8pm.
Randy Ullom, Kendall-Jackson Winery, Photo courtesy - Kendall-Jackson Winery
Kendall-Jackson is one of America's most beloved family-owned and operated wineries and Randy Ullom is one of California’s most respected winemakers. With