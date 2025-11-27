Peabody has a reputation as a bit of a conventional commuter town, says Deanne Healey, president and CEO of the Peabody Area Chamber of Commerce. There are plenty of residential neighborhoods, several pleasant parks and playgrounds, and, of course, the Northshore Mall. Area foodies, however, know there’s more to Peabody than meets the eye. “The one thing we do have is a really thriving food scene,” says Healey. “If you love to eat, this is a city you want to know.” Peabody’s culinary offerings have a range and diversity that is perhaps unmatched on the North Shore. From the casual and convenient—Thai street food and creative crepes—to the unmistakably elegant—premium steaks and authentic Italian—the city has the gastronomic goods for every mood and craving.

Downtown Destinations

Let’s start downtown, where new eateries and shops have been popping up in recent years. The restaurant scene in the area used to be dominated by old-school Italian spots and sub shops, says Daybar Bugler, a lifelong Peabody resident. “Now it’s more like: What is your flavor? What are you feeling?” she says. Bugler and her husband have helped contribute to that transformation with their new shop Eat Drink Explore Provisions, or Edex, which sells everything customers need to build a custom charcuterie platter of any size, from dozens of cheese options to nonalcoholic wines and cocktail mixes. Three days a week the shop also serves up lunch—a variety of melty sandwiches made up of “fun, bougie, gourmet cheese between some bread we love,” Bugler says.

Holy Cow ice cream is an award-winning shop in town. | Photograph by Doug Levy

It is exciting, she says, to open a business in her hometown and participate in the growing vitality of the downtown. We can be that store we wanted to see right here on Main Street.” Some of the North Shore’s best sushi can be found nearby at Maki, and those craving chicken fajitas or crispy birria tacos can check out the NexMex Thing. Two years ago, the Bell Inn joined the lineup with a menu of contemporary comfort foods (including the best pork chop Healey has ever eaten) served in a restored 19th-century mansion.

In the spring these downtown stalwarts were joined by RoseMary Thai Street Food and Bar, a colorful restaurant offering classic favorites as well as authentic dishes that go well beyond standard pad thai. Other global flavors have also popped up in recent years, with Brazilian, Dominican, and Persian eateries setting up shop. “These aren’t chain restaurants. These are family-owned,” Healey says. “They’re using the ingredients that nana used at home and they’re using their family recipes.”

Kouzina offers Greek cusine | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Beyond the Food Court

The next area worth some exploration is the mall, where some new eateries and old favorites will make you forget all about food court pizza. “Northshore Mall has really undergone a transformation,” Healey says. At the mall itself, Double Bull is a casual pub with plenty of bar games and a side of serious culinary cred: The restaurant is owned by the folks behind The Bancroft in Burlington and other acclaimed spots. The shopping center’s newest spot to eat is the Skinny Pancake, a small creperie chain that started in Vermont and is making its way south.

High-end diners don’t have to wander far from the mall to find a gratifying meal. Pellana Prime Steakhouse sears up the finest steaks and matches them with selections from its award-winning wine list. Sister restaurant Daniella’s offers authentic Italian fare made with the same attention to quality ingredients and impeccable service. We’ll end our tasty tour of Peabody with a drive along Route 1, where a pair of Greek restaurants can inspire fans of Mediterranean food to do ample taste testing as they try to determine which is their favorite. Kouzina is the more casual of the two, while Ithaki, which moved to Peabody from Ipswich in 2022, has a more linen-tablecloth vibe. Both offer standout, authentic Greek flavors.

Photograph by Joel Laino

Oh wait, we forgot dessert: We highly recommend swinging by Holy Cow for a scoop (or two) of its award-winning ice cream in a waffle cone made fresh to order. You won’t regret it.

Taste

Skinny Pancake

This Vermont-based mini-chain serves up fresh crepes and burgers, and a surprisingly deep lineup of local craft beers.

skinnypancake.com

Ithaki

Acclaimed Greek food using farm-fresh ingredients served in elegant surroundings.

ithakicuisine.com

Kouzina

From gyros to moussaka, this eatery offers Greek dishes using recipes the owner brought with him from Greece.

kouzinapeabodyma.com

Maki Sushi Bar and Grill

True to its name, Maki turns out fresh, flavorful sushi rolls alongside other Japanese favorites and creative cocktails.

makisushibar.net

Brooksby Farm

Visit this historic farm to pick your own berries and fruits, shop for locally grown produce, say hello to barnyard animals, and indulge in cider donuts and other baked goods.

brooksbyfarm.org

Edex Provisions

Stop by to assemble cheeses, meats, dried fruits, and more to build a charcuterie board for a big party or a personal snack.

edexprovisions.com

Pellana Prime Steakhouse

Consistently hailed as one of the North Shore’s premier restaurants, Pellana earned its reputation with prime steaks, an award-winning wine list, and unparal – leled elegance.

pellanasteakhouse.com

Daniella’s Ristorante

Pellana’s elegant sister restaurant brings the same high-end attention to detail and quality to its menu of Italian classics.

daniellasristorante.com

Rosemary Thai Street Food and Bar

Stop in to explore a range of Thai dishes and flavors that go well beyond conventional pad thai.

rosemarythai.com

The Double Bull

Designed for both fun and food, this spot offers elevated pub fare favorites and classic arcade games to keep everyone both well-fed and entertained.

thedoublebull.com

Granite Coast Brewing

Sip local craft brews in a warm and welcoming taproom, and maybe grab a snack from a local pop-up vendor.

granitecoastbrewing.com

Holy Cow

Wildly creative flavors, seasonal specials, and impeccable classics make this a can’t-miss ice cream shop.

holycowicecreamcafe.com