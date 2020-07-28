The Rossetti family will team up with executive chef Jason Maynard, formerly of Mistral, to open Rossetti Restaurant Beverly this fall. Guests can expect renowned “Rossetti hospitality” carried over from the family’s sister restaurants, along with familiar and new Italian-inspired cuisine, a cutting-edge cocktail program, and an impressive modern design, creating a city dining experience, without the traffic.

The Food

Helmed by new partner and executive chef Jason Maynard—formerly of Mistral Restaurant in the South End—the new Rossetti Beverly kitchen will serve eclectic twists on classic fare, mixed with Chef Bob and Steve Rossetti’s renowned recipes for traditional Italian cuisine.

Tapping into Maynard’s background working under Bill Poirier at Sonsie on Newbury, followed by long-standing positions within Columbus Hospitality Group, the menu showcases a variety of ingredient-focused dishes, such as Zucchini Blossoms, crispy tempura style, filled with ricotta, sage, and local honey drizzle; Rossetti Meatballs, a Rossetti family recipe involving beef, pork, Parmigiano Reggiano, pecorino, basil, and of course Noni’s Tomato Sauce; as well as antipasti, flavorful salads, grilled pizzas, house made fresh pastas, daily fresh seafood selections, hearty entrees, prime cuts of beef, and innovative cocktails. Their signature “Daylight” concoction combines house infused banana rum, Pedro Ximenez sherry, Amaro Montenegro, Lazzaroni Amaretto, and spiced cherry bitters served with lavish garnishes and hand-cut ice.

“Chris, Bobby, and I have been friends for a while now, and this has been a vision we’ve had for quite some time, so partnering together came naturally.” said Executive Chef Jason Maynard. “I’ve watched Chris and his father seamlessly flow together to create such a vibrant, pleasant dining experience, all while paying homage to Italian cooking and I’m excited to have the opportunity to fuse my modern techniques with their traditional recipes to create something entirely unique.”

The Legacy

The Rossetti family legacy originated in 1976 when Bob Rossetti and his brother Steve began making homemade Italian sausages in their mother’s kitchen to sell to the local community. The sausages became so popular that the brothers decided to combine their life savings and open Rossetti’s Market in their hometown of Revere, followed by Cafe Rossetti along the beach in Winthrop.

The brothers would eventually team up with Bob’s son, Chris Rossetti, to open the now very popular Rossetti Restaurant in Lynn. Chris trained for many years in the hospitality industry, working by his father’s side while earning degrees from Johnson & Wales University in both Culinary Arts and Food Service Management, and later making a name for himself at local institutions like Mistral, Top of the Hub, and Legal Seafoods.

“Having a chef as a father made me develop a passion for food that ran very deep,” said Chris Rossetti. “Studying my dad in the kitchen, seeing him serve his guests and watching their reactions to his food is what drove me to pursue a career in hospitality.”

The Space

The Rossettis have put tremendous care and investment into designing a special environment for their new Beverly venture. Working with an in-demand restaurant designer and top restaurant architect, they ‘re debuting an impressive 3,900-square-foot corner space.

Designed to feel open and airy, the space offers 18-foot ceilings, a four-season patio, private dining options, and a unique layout with distinct areas for an array of different dining experiences. A prominent bar sets the stage for a lively bar scene and the restaurant continues to impress throughout with its high-end finishes and stylish decor, a statement see-through fireplace, luxurious fabric booths, reclaimed hardwood floors, coffered ceilings and striking lighting.

Rossetti Restaurant Beverly expects to open early fall 2020. Dinner will be available seven days a week, and they have plans to expand to lunch and Sunday brunch shortly after opening. The full takeout program will also allow for people to take a great restaurant experience home.