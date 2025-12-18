I am instantly struck by the extended rectangular wooden table that anchors the space at EDEX Provisions on Main Street in downtown Peabody. Alongside a gleaming glass case of domestic and international cheeses and shelves lined with gourmet crackers and spreads, it’s easy to envision an elaborate, decadent grazing table coming to life.

For co-owners Daybar and Phil Bugler, the focus of their work is crafting customized sandwiches, cheese and charcuterie platters, and expansive grazing tables for events. As spouses and business partners, opening EDEX in 2022 is deeply personal. The name stands for Eat Drink Explore—the same name as their former North Shore foodie podcast.

Investing in Community

As Peabody natives, the Buglers feel strongly about investing in the city where they grew up and giving back to their community. As a married couple raising two children, Philip (7) and Zuri (1), they see EDEX as both a family venture and a daily exercise in patience, balance, and love. Most significant for the couple, however, is that EDEX is New England’s first Black-owned cheese shop.

“On a personal level, it means everything,” says Daybar. “I’ve been buying cheese for a few years now, and I still get excited when I come across diversity in the cheese world—because it’s few and far between. With organizations like the Cheese Culture Coalition and businesses like mine, we can create a pipeline for greater diversity among cheesemakers, cheese buyers, and cheese reps.”

Daybar, who holds several wine certifications, says her love of wine sparked her passion for cheese. “This journey led me to discover the fascinating world of cheese. Cheese, in its own way, is a time capsule—a piece of culture and a place in time,” she explains. Her professional background spans retail and creative small-business management, while Phil brings extensive culinary and operations experience as a seasoned kitchen leader.

“Cheese for All”

EDEX operates under the mission “Cheese for All.” “We’re committed to meeting our customers’ needs,” Daybar says. “With Phil’s background, he saw firsthand how much it means to customers when their dietary preferences are accommodated. Many people develop allergies or intolerances later in life and miss cheese. By including dairy-free cheeses on our platters, we can reach more people. We accommodate gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian, dairy-free, and nut-free needs.”

Whether clients have a specific vision for their grazing table or only a general theme, Daybar customizes each one—a process she calls both a science and an art. Some tables feature raised tiers and layered boards; others are arranged flat and designed to be completely disposable. EDEX can also incorporate sandwiches into its grazing tables or provide mocktail setups for events.

For smaller gatherings—holiday dinners, book clubs, or intimate gettogethers—the shop offers platters of cheeses, meats, fruits, vegetables, pickled items, and crackers in four sizes: 10-, 13-, 15-, and 17-inch.

Working with their customers and the wider North Shore community is a top priority for the Buglers. They host cheese education workshops around their long wooden table for groups as small as four. Their monthly “Meet Your Monger” events (the next one is December 18, from noon to 6 p.m.) invite customers to sample their Melty Menu—three rotating gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches: their signature “OG,” a seasonal offering, and a vegetarian option.

Scratch Cooking

What makes these sandwiches stand out is EDEX’s commitment to making everything from scratch—condiments (yes, even mayo, mustard, and ketchup), pickles, herb butters, and house-made mozzarella. The team also takes the Melty Menu on the road with pop-ups at local breweries, including Far From the Tree in Salem.

As they gear up for a busy holiday season, EDEX is offering special platters in all sizes, available for online ordering with scheduled in-store pickup or delivery within 15 miles for a small fee. For cheese lovers looking for a unique gift, EDEX also offers a monthly Cheese Club subscription.

At EDEX, inclusivity and accessibility are more than buzzwords—they’re the foundation of everything Daybar and Phil do. Beyond accommodating dietary restrictions, the couple wants even high-end cheese to feel welcoming. A small-batch, buttery Bluebird bleu from Grey Barn on Martha’s Vineyard melted into a simple grilled cheese?

At EDEX, the answer is a resounding yes.

edexprovisions.com