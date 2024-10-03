For the sushi lover, we offer four must-try restaurants north of Boston, each of which offers the freshest fish, thoughtful flavors, and attention to every delicious detail.

Karma Asian Fusion, Burlington

I had forgotten all about Ruby Foo’s, until Iverson Guo, the head chef, master sushi chef, and owner of Karma Asian Fusion, in Burlington—the sushi bar expanded to Winchester over the summer and will expand again, to Wellesley, this winter—reminds me by phone. It was a spectacular, gleaming space that opened in Times Square in 2000, an homage to an earlier, historic restaurant.

Iverson Guo | Photograph by Anthony Tieuli

Back then, at the turn of the new century, Ruby Foo’s was at the epicenter of Asian Fusion. I went all the time, with family, with friends, with people who wanted to see big and blustery New York. Guo was learning to cook. He was learning to prepare sushi, actually. “I was a young kid, working behind in the kitchen, washing dishes,” he says.

Guo learned the ropes of restaurant work—and sushi-preparation—at Foo’s and then, later, at other restaurants. His dedication to the craft eventually sparked in him creative passion. “My father is a Chinese artist, so I have some artistic background,” Guo says. He translated this creativity to the kitchen and, in fact, to his plating. By 2006, he was searching for a space to open his own restaurant, and the first iteration of Karma was born.

Photographs by Anthony Tieuli

Fish is sourced, Guo says, from all over the world: top-quality salmon from Scotland, tuna from all over (depending on where it happens to be running), local fish whenever possible, and, naturally, fish delivered from Japan. Among the restaurant’s more creative rolls, Guo recommends the Salmon on Fire, citrus-marinated fish served with crispy-fried shallots and edible flowers. A Kobe roll, too, demonstrates the restaurant’s commitment to quality ingredients. “We use A5 Wagyu ribeye steak,” Guo says, which is among the best in the world.

75 Middlesex Turnpike, Burlington, 781-365-0660, burlington.karmaasianfusion.com

Taku Sushi Bar, Beverly

In Beverly, Jerry Lin, who owns and operates Taku Sushi Bar, is equally committed to serving quality products. He even makes his own tamago, the egg custard so complex in its simplicity that it occupies a great deal of time and thought in the famed sushi film Jiro Dreams of Sushi. “I know a lot of restaurants, they just order frozen tamago, because I know tamago is cheap,” Lin says. “As a chef, if you don’t take the time to make the simple stuff . . . you can’t be too much of a businessman.”

Taku owner Jerry Lin Photographs by Anthony Tieuli

The miso black cod, Lin says, is a must-try. “It often takes 20, 25 minutes,” he says. The Suzuki carpaccio, he adds, is another requisite signature dish. Raw sea bass is topped with shiitake mushrooms, truffle salt, and olive oil. But the rice, Lin says, shouldn’t be overlooked. “It’s the number one key,” he says. “We should always use the best rice.” Taku’s is a blend of two different varieties, combined and seasoned. “If you don’t know how to make a perfect rice, you can’t make a perfect sushi.”

289 Rantoul St., 978-993-7185, Beverly, takubeverly.com

Feng Shui owner Frank Zhang Photographs by Anthony Tieuli

Feng Shui, Burlington

At Feng Shui, in Burlington, innovation and fusion define the restaurant’s sushi program. The imminently popular tuna wasabi dumpling showcases the kitchen’s dexterity and creativity, and its willingness to dig into both Japanese and Chinese culture. Open since 2005, Feng Shui is one of the old masters on the North Shore, a sushi favorite that commands a regular crowd. (Other locations include Cohasset, Tyngsboro, Chelmsford, Brighton, Waltham, and Braintree.) The restaurant has, of course, evolved with the times, adding items like the poké bowl to the menu, an entrée filled with vegetables, rice, seaweed salad, and a choice of salmon, hamachi, or tuna.

2200 District Ave., Burlington, 781-365-0918, gofengshui.com/burlington

Photographs by Mark Manne

Sushi Ike, Lynnfield

Last year, MarketStreet Lynnfield added to its roster of restaurants Sushi Ike, a 30-seat restaurant dedicated to what managing partner Rong Cong calls a hybrid-style sushi restaurant. “It’s a bit more of something you would find in New York versus in Tokyo,” Cong says. The restaurant features maki rolls, sushi, sashimi, and Japanese-inspired appetizers, with fish sourced both locally and abroad. “We try to source our fish as locally as we can, but you know fish: They don’t exactly clock in,” Cong says.

Some of the rolls and pieces of nigiri, Cong says, are served with a house-made tare—a sweetened, thickened soy sauce—that the restaurant suggests that guests use in lieu of soy sauce. Sushi Ike also serves a high-quality wasabi, a true grated Japanese horseradish, which is used to dress some of the dishes, like the salmon. The result? Along with Feng Shui, Taku, and Karma, some of the best sushi on the North Shore, of course.

335 Market St., Lynnfield, 781-776-6554, soi8sushiike.com