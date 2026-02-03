The Patriots are back after a record setting season. If there was a year to host a memorable Super Bowl party- this is it! We have you covered with places to order a delicious selection of dips, wings, BBQ, charcuterie and more from around the North Shore. Check out our guide to North Shore breweries and stock up on some local hard ciders and brews.

Butcher Boy, North Andover

Butcher Boy’s 60-foot full-service meat counter features everything you could need for a a Super Bowl party including hard-to-find specialty items. Their catering menu includes jumbo wings in three different marinades, Italian meatballs, sausage rolls, party platters, and macaroni and cheese. Add in their marketplace where you can purchase produce, grocery items, and spirits to cross every item off your list. Have a question about what to serve or how much to buy? Let their butchers help you answer every question.

butcherboymarket.com

Bent Water I Photograph By Elise Sinagra

The Modern Butcher, Danvers

The Modern Butcher is a Whole Animal Butchery where no part of the animal goes to waste. They work with local farms that are all within 150mi of the shop to source their meats. They carry a vast lineup of sausages and are constantly updating flavors throughout the week to keep up with the demand. They have a rotating sandwich menu and snacks including truffle chips and speck.

themodernbutchershop.com

Modern Butcher I Photograph by Joel Laino

Henry’s Fine Foods, Beverly

Look to Henry’s Fine Foods on Cabot Street to provide a one-stop shop for your party needs. Their bakery offers an extensive list of options from fruit and cream pies to whoopie pies to custom cakes and cupcakes. The deli offers a “Best of” Henry’s List of Sandwiches Platter that includes ten wraps cut in thirds. Need a gluten free wrap? They have you covered. An extensive prepared foods menu allows hosts to preorder everything from soups to baked ziti to spinach and artichoke dip and coconut shrimp.

henrysfinefoods.com

Photograph Courtesy of Casey J’s

Casey J’s Tavern, Rowley

Over in Rowley, down-home spot Casey J’s Tavern offers both order ahead catering and takeout options for celebrating game day. You can order everything from wings, sushi, BBQ favorites, and Boston Chowda from the take out menu. Their catering menu includes smoked BBQ packages and even vegetarian and vegan options.

caseyjs.com

Shubie’s I Photograph By Elise Sinagra

Shubie’s, Marblehead

Shubie’s is a one stop shop for all of your party needs offering specialty gourmet foods, imported cheeses, freshly made prepared foods, and an extensive selection of great wines spirits and craft beers. Their catering menu includes chicken tenders, mini meatballs, mini empanadas, sandwich platters, and lasagna. Round it out with a deluxe pastry platter.

shubies.com

Leary’s I Photograph by Jared Charney

Leary’s Fine Wines & Spirits, Newburyport

Downtown Newburyport has the trifecta in Leary’s Fine Wines & Spirits. In addition to the Bay State’s oldest purveyor of wine and spirits, you’ll find The Cheese Market and an OTTO Pizza location. With 24 hours’ notice, the Cheese Market can prepare cheese and charcuterie boards from its oversized case of gourmet cheeses and meats. You can even include wine or beer delivered with your pizza.

learysfinewines.com

Photograph Courtesy of Board For Days

Board For Days, Danvers

Board For Days offers a wide range of offerings including sandwich, fruit, and charcuterie boards. Their specials for the big game include the Super Bowl board that feeds up to 10 people and includes meats, cheeses, olives, fruit, nuts, and more. A $150 Party package that feeds up to 15 includes sandwiches, crudite platter, charcuterie and skewers.

boardsfordays.com