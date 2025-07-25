Two beloved seaside cities, Salem and Newburyport, are two of the best places to enjoy the ocean, fabulous dining, and shopping. Throw in the summer sun and a cocktail crafted with seasonal ingredients, and your hardest decision will be which day trip location to visit first.

At Ledger Restaurant & Bar in Salem, bar manager Sean Maher has come up with several seasonal drinks that are sure to delight your senses. Aptly named for this time of year, The Seersucker features Planetary white rum, strawberry purée, cinnamon syrup, and lemon juice served over crushed ice. With a name as unique as it is enticing, Ledger’s Summer in Mykonos is made with feta cheese fat-washed gin, ouzo, lemon juice, simple syrup, a pinch of salt, and fresh dill. Served in a highball glass, this is a cocktail you won’t soon forget.

BLT Shinzo-San Bar 25’s Cocktails

Also located in Salem, Bernadette is a must-try for anyone who loves a specialty drink. Take, for example, the restaurant’s Hot Mom Vibes, a bold, vibrant, and sweet concoction made with Privateer Silver rum, lemon juice, peach and rhubarb brown sugar syrup, Aperol, and orange bitters. Settler, Bernadette’s sister restaurant, also owned by Aaron and Shanna Chambers, serves an espresso martini that is the perfect way to cap off a summer night. The only martini on the menu, it combines St. George citrus vodka, St. George Nola coffee liqueur, Giffard crème de cacao, Cynar, and fresh Fazenda espresso.

Ledger’s Melon d’Azur Ledger’s Seersucker

Bar 25’s Crosseyed & Painless

At Bar 25 in Newburyport, general manager Sydney Wyman has a hard time picking favorites from the establishment’s impressive lineup of summer beverages, and it’s easy to see why. Bar 25’s BLT cocktail is notable for being smoky and savory—its taste is unexpected and completely original. The BLT combines sundried tomato-infused mezcal and bacon-washed Ancho Reyes for a rich, umami base finished off with triple sec, agave, and lime juice. Also, be sure to try Sean’s Passion. Made with blanco tequila, passion fruit liqueur, lime juice, and tiki bitters, this drink is a refreshing take on the margarita. It’s the ultimate warm weather choice.

Hot Mom Vibes Lait d’Espelette

Espresso Martini from Bernadette in Salem

Across the street, also in downtown Newburyport, is Nancy Batista-Caswell’s Brine Oyster Bar, where the atmosphere and service are always top notch. For the summer months, bar manager Dan Moberger is partial to a classic daiquiri made with rum, lime, and sugar. Brine’s beyond-basic variation utilizes blended Hawaiian rum, pandan, and a touch of Thai spice bitters. Moberger also created Brine’s signature version of a dirty martini, which combines olive oil-washed vodka, sake, and a brine made from kombu. Its ocean flavor pairs nicely with the restaurant’s in-demand oysters and seafood dishes.

Brine’s signature Dirty Martini is made with extra virgin olive oilwashed vodka, sake, and kombu brine and garnished with a gochugaru pickle. Brine’s take on the classic daiquiri unites Hawaiian rum, pandan, and a touch of Thai spice bitters.

Bar manager Dan Moberger whipping up cocktails at Newburyport’s Brine Oyster Bar.

Wherever you find yourself on the North Shore this season, make the most of this amazing time of year. Cheers to summer!

ledgersalem.com, bernadettesalem.com, settlersalem.com, bar-25.com, brineoyster.com