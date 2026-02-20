Tuscan Brands officially introduced its newest concept, Sorella, during a special preview event last night in Burlington—drawing notable guests including Kiss 108’s Billy Costa, Tuscan Brands founder Joe Faro, and Faro’s sons, Joe Jr. and Max, who joined him for the celebration.

Opening in the former Tuscan Kitchen location, Sorella represents a refined evolution of the brand’s beloved Italian dining experience. While guests will still find signature favorites like the restaurant group’s Bolognese, lobster pizza, scratch-made pastas, and artisan-driven menus, the concept has been thoughtfully reimagined with a fresh, elevated lens.

The redesigned space introduces softer, more feminine design elements, creating a warm yet sophisticated atmosphere. A significantly expanded bar anchors the restaurant, positioning Sorella as both a dining destination and a vibrant gathering spot.

Private dining is also a major focus. Convertible event spaces allow the restaurant to seamlessly transition from intimate celebrations to large-scale gatherings—ideal for everything from milestone birthdays and rehearsal dinners to corporate events.

For Joe Faro, the opening marks both a professional milestone and a family moment, with the next generation present as Tuscan Brands enters its newest chapter. The Burlington debut is just the beginning. But more details to follow on what’s next.

In addition to its Italian classics and seasonal offerings, Sorella will also feature experiential non-alcoholic beverages, catering to guests seeking elevated zero-proof options that feel just as celebratory as traditional cocktails.

With a high-profile preview and ambitious growth ahead, Sorella signals a new era for Tuscan Brands— blending heritage, hospitality, and a modern, design-forward dining experience on the North Shore.

sorellaburlington.com